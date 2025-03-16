Joshua Riibe’s passport seized amid new revelations in Sudiksha Konanki’s missing case

The person of interest in the University of Pittsburgh student, Sudiksha Konanki’s missing case, Joshua Riibe had his passport seized by authorities to prevent him from escaping until the case is resolved. The Indian origin student from Virginia, went missing on 6th March while on a vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. An active investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances involved in her disappearance.

While more than 10 days have passed since Sudiksha went missing, Joshua Riibe will have to stay a little longer in Dominican Republic until the case is resolved. While his passport was confiscated by officials, Riibe said that he is fully cooperating with the authorities and trying his best to help them out, emphasizing that ‘The ocean is a dangerous place.’

Riibe, who belongs to Iowa, is currently held at the same hotel in Punta Cana, where Sudiksha was residing under the police escorts paired with him. Riibe is considered the most important witness in Sudiksha’s case as he was the last person who saw Sudiksha.

According to the claims made by Riibe himself, he was spending quality time with Sudiksha at the beach, while their friends left earlier. He stated that both of them were cuddling in the ocean waters until a huge wave of water struck and swept both of them out of the waters.

He emphasized that, while he was able to escape while Sudiksha was in trouble and he immediately helped her out but ended up swallowing seawater. Riibe then added that, this made him vomit and pass out on the beach. Before that, he saw Konanki for the last time walking towards the beach chair where she kept her clothes.

He mentioned that, before passing out, he asked Konanki if she is alright, but he received no response. Hours later, when Riibe woke up he left for the hotel, while Sudiksha’s whereabouts were not known.

According to reports, clothing belonging to Sudiksha were found hanging on a lounge chair at the beach where she went missing. The beachwear had a striking resemblance to what Sudiksha was seen wearing the last time. A white netted sarong, which she draped over her waist, was seen over the beach chair. Apart from this, a pair of beige flip-flops covered with sand were also seen.

Considering the claims made by Riibe and the evidence found, investigators are considering multiple possibilities, including a theory that Sudiksha never made it to the chair after Riibe saw her walking towards it. It is being said that she may have fainted during her way and carried away by strong sea waves.

The investigations are underway with authorities in the Dominican Republic, the USA, and India working collaboratively to find out all the details.