'I will be hanging to the ceiling,’ says a social media user after Blake Snell joins Dodgers

Social media users have expressed their dissatisfaction over the player’s decision, as a fan wrote “I will be hanging to the ceiling if someone needs to find me.”

Blake Snell, the famous baseball pitcher from America has officially announced his departure from San Francisco Giants and his signing with Los Angeles Dodgers through a social media post, creating a buzz on the internet.

The player has now signed a 5-year, $182 million contract with Los Angeles Dodgers, which includes a $52 million signing bonus, no opt outs and some deferred money.

Snell has not shared any reason for leaving San Francisco Giants for Dodgers, but users on internet are estimating that the reason of his departure could be the huge amount he is being paid by the Dodgers.

“Wow Money really does mean everything,” a user wrote under his social media post.

Snell's leaving the Giants for Los Angeles Dodgers is also seen as a dissatisfactory decision by many, and people are extending their opinions under his Instagram post.

A user expressed that there should be a salary cap in baseball while comparing Snell’s move to the new team as “what a sellout”.

Another user said, “Not my guy anymore” highlighting the frustration over the player’s decision.

On the other hand, the ones supporting Los Angeles Dodgers have extended a warm welcome to the baseball player.

A user named Ralle Caroll on Instagram stated, “Welcome to the greatest organization in baseball Blake. It’ll be the best experience of your career. Dodgers are going back to back with you as part of our rotation. Congratulations!.”

WHO IS BLAKE SNELL?

Blake Snell is a renowned American baseball pitcher who over the years has showcased an outstanding performance while playing under different teams.

Snell who debuted with Tampa Bay Rays in 2016, has won several awards and accolades for his performance and contributions to the sport. He won AL wins leader award in 2018, which is one of the highly appreciated award by Major League Baseball.

The baseball player has also won the CY Young award two times. Blake Snell apart from Tampa Bay Rays has also played for San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants and will now showcase his talent with Los Angeles Dodgers.