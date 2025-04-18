Belizean artist Concego in critical condition following motorcycle accident

Following the viral news of the accident, fans flooded social media with tributes, prematurely posting “Rest in Peace” messages for the singer.

Belize: Renowned Belizean musician, Concego is currently in critical condition following a life-threatening motorcycle accident that occurred on Thursday. The artist, who is best known for his single “Namule” was reportedly knocked off his motorcycle to which he sustained severe injuries.

As the information of the accident went viral on social media, tributes started to outpour for the singer, where fans prematurely posted condolences stating, “Rest in Peace.” However, one of Concego’s family member has confirmed that Concego is still alive, but in critical condition.

Sharren Hemmans, the cousin said that he is the hospital and urged his fans to keep him in their prayers.

As of now, no official details have been released by the authorities yet over the incident, over how it took place, the extent of Concego’s injuries, where he is admitted or where the incident took place. The Authorities have also not commented on whether any other vehicles or individuals were involved into the incident.

However, investigations into the case are currently being carried out by the authorities to find out all the details.

Who is Concego?

Concego, is notably one of the most influential musicians in Belize who rose to fame with his track, ‘Namule’. The hype for the singer among Belizeans is immense, due to his distinctive voice, and powerful singing. As soon as the information regarding his accident viral on social media, his fans expressed their shock and started praying for his full recover.

A user named Juliana Casimiro said, “My prayers and healing for you concego you will pull through this papa Jesus I am asking you to heal concego with your blood amen.”

Another user wrote, “Prayers going up for him, May God place his healing hands all over him!”

“God got u bro Concego Ta Leh God is good all the time, and all the time God is good bro you are a fighter u never gives up bro keep that same energy bro pls, it hurts to hear about this,” wrote Merlena Lightburn on Facebook.