Ilma superyacht docks in Barbados on maiden call

Barbados: Ilma, the second superyacht in the Ritz Carlton Luxury Yacht Collection docked in the Port of Bridgetown on its maiden call on Tuesday (January 7, 2025). Launched in September 2024, the vessel is scheduled to make six calls to Barbados for the cruise season 2024/2025.

The vessel brought 255 guests and 371 crew members to the shores of Barbados where they received warm welcome at the greeting ceremony. The tourism authority expressed delight and noted that the cruise sector is enhancing this winter with the arrival of several maiden vessels.

Guests welcomed with warm greetings

The guests received a warm welcome at the Port of Bridgetown with the music of Steelpan and other dancing performances. They were greeted by the authorities with the display of the natural offerings such as calypso and soca beats, aiming to enhance their tourism sector and hospitality of Barbados.

Staff Captain Ante Benic was officially welcomed with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony where they also talked about the potential opportunities for the sector. The ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport Francine Blackman and Charley Browne.

Ilma welcomed in Barbados CEO of Barbados Port Inc David Jean-Marie also attended the ceremony and lauded the sector for its growth. The members of the media also talked to the tourism ministry who shared the optimistic growth for the upcoming seasons.

The vessel has brought new opportunities for Barbados, offering new connections and cruise travel options to the travellers from across the globe. It is also aimed at enhancing the sector and boosting the yachting industry in the country.

The yacht will sail in from San Juan, Puerto Rico and voyage across the Caribbean region. The Staff captain expressed delight to be in Barbados and lauded the tourism ministry for their warm greetings. The vessel will depart Barbados on next day for Soufriere, Saint Lucia.