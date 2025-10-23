Tropical Storm Melissa to strengthen into major Hurricane this weekend 

Melissa is also expected to produce heavy rainfall across portions of the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, further posing risks of life-threatening flash flooding and landslides across communities.

Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane later this weekend as it currently stalls over the central Caribbean Sea. Jamaica, Hispaniola and the Dominican Republic are in the direct path of this tropical depression, and the National Hurricane Centre has urged locals to stay prepared and monitor the latest forecasts.

As outlined by the National Hurricane Centre, Melissa has a slow motion and hence poses a risk of a prolonged period of strong winds, which may last for more than a day or more. NHC has urged authorities to protect life and property as soon as possible as strong winds could begin in the areas as early as today or tomorrow, which will continue through the weekend.

Melissa is also expected to produce heavy rainfall across the portions of the Dominican Republic and Jamaica further posing risks for life threatening flash flooding, and landslides across communities.

Jamaican authorities have already started laying out efforts to tackle this tropical depression. The Ministry of Education has urged school boards and principals to take guided decisions regarding the schools' operations under their regional directors.

Different met experts have outlined that the Tropical storm could intensify into a Category-4 hurricane and may strengthen further as it passes the Caribbean.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for consistent updates on this tropical development.