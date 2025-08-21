interCaribbean Airways unveiles “Spirit of Barbados” with custom-painted ATR 42-500 aircraft

Barbados: interCaribbean Airways has unveiled a “Spirit of Barbados” with a custom-painted ATR 42-500 aircraft. It is considered a new symbol of pride for the airline and the unveiling ceremony was held at Grantley Adams International Airport in the presence of the dignitaries of the airways and government of Barbados.



The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Acting Minister of Tourism Senator Lisa Cummins, along with interCaribbean Airways’ Chairman Lyndon Gardiner and CEO Trevor Sadler. The ceremony also featured the cultural performances and other events, highlighting the culture richness and local talent of Barbados.



The “Spirit of Barbados” will now operate the service on the route, enhancing the connection for the customers who are travelling to Barbados. It will be operated across the Caribbean nation, aiming to empower the route and then provide more convenience to the people in Barbados and the wider region.



It will carry the passengers and the message of Barbadian pride wherever it goes, providing a new chance to explore new routes and connections with interCaribbean Airways. It will create new opportunities for the citizens and other people who are seeking chances to explore ways of connecting with the Caribbean region.



Chairman Gardiner described the aircraft as a “flying ambassador” and said that it wil celebrate the bond and friendly relation between interCaribbean and Barbados. It will also invite the citizens of Barbados who are living abroad to get the chance to connect with their loved ones and with their roots.



It will also provide a chance to reconnect with their homeland, aiming to enhance their presence through the flight service of interCaribbean Airways. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also addressed the gathering and praised the partnership for strengthening regional connectivity and creating new opportunities for trade and travel across the Caribbean and Latin America.



The service of the flights will also boost the connections within the region. The tail of the aircraft is painted with the flag of Barbados, showcasing and embracing the culture in the skies.