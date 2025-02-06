Frontier Airlines set to launch inaugural service to Antigua in Feb 2025

The service is set to return to Antigua and Barbuda after several years, providing flights to enhance connections as well as tourism sector across the Caribbean region.

Antigua and Barbuda: Frontier Airlines is all set to launch its service to Antigua and Barbuda with inaugural flight scheduled to arrive at VC Bird International Airport on February 15, 2025. The flights will be available at a low cost, connecting the world tourists with the small island nation of the Caribbean region.

Frontier Airlines making return in airlift

The low-cost carrier is returning to Antigua and Barbuda by offering service for one-way international flights for just 100 miles. The bookings have been launched for the tourists who are planning to visit the Caribbean country where the flights will provide enhanced service.

The flights will be available at low price with fares starting from $79 for one way and the tourists from across the globe are invited to book their flights and explore the breathtaking beauty in Antigua and Barbuda.

The flight will launch the inaugural route from Puerto Rico, enhancing the connection between the two countries. It will be considered an opportunity for both countries to foster their relations and collaborations on several sectors such as tourists and growth of local economy.

In addition to that, Frontier Airlines will offer business to local people in Antigua and Barbuda by enhancing their footprints in the marketing world. It will offer business to the local people such as street vendors, local shop owners and other small business owners.