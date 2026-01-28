Trinidad Police open fire, kill local man, sparking nationwide outrage

Surveillance footage reveals police opened fire on an unarmed Samaroo, killing him and critically injuring his girlfriend, despite no sign of resistance or threat.

Trinidad and Tobago: A nationwide outrage has erupted in Trinidad and Tobago after a police official opened a gunfire on a local man and killed him unnecessarily. The victim was identified as Samaroo who was driving a Toyota Aqua into Bassie Street Extension along with his common-law wife, Kaia Sealy, 31, who was also critically injured and left paralyzed.

As per the CCTV footage obtained from the street, Samaroo was driving his car and suddenly he lost his control and crashed into a concrete drain opposite a Hindu Temple. Within seconds, a police officer arrived and two officers exited with firearms drawn and suddenly opened fire on his car.

After seeing police, unarmed Samaroo raised his hands, however, officers discharged at least 25 rounds into the vehicle within 17 seconds. The CCTV showcased that he was removed from the vehicle and placed into the trunk of the police. However, police officials first described it as an exchange of gunfire, and later, they claimed that the occupants of the car refused to surrender to police.

The CCTV footage showcased a totally different story as neither Samaroo had a gun, nor he and his girlfriend refused to come out of their car. Meanwhile, Samaroo’s father, Christopher Samaroo has questioned the police and said that they have murdered his son.

The nationwide outrage erupted as people demanded proper justice and investigation into the matter. They also questioned the accountability of police and noted that the police have overused their power which is not beneficial for the society.

On the demand of the resignation and the punishment of these officers, Commissioner Allister Guevarro announced the decision not to suspend the officers. He also ordered counselling for offices, stating that the circulating video runs just over five minutes as it captured 15 seconds of gunfire.

Meanwhile, Sealy remained hospitalised under police guard at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. People criticised the decision of the police and said that the matter should be investigated properly and officers must be removed from their respective positions.