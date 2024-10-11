Saint Lucia Kings coming home, citizens bracing for heroic welcome

Under the title “Championship Motorcade,” the event will feature the presence of government officials, the Saint Lucia cricket committee, and coach Daren Sammy. The audience will extend a grand welcome to the team.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The heroic welcome has been prepared for the return of the Saint Lucia Kings in the country to celebrate their first-ever victory in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. The motorcade rally, celebratory concert and interaction with people will be hosted at different venues as the team will land today.

Under the title- “Championship Motorcade”, the event will feature the presence of government officials, Saint Lucia cricket committee, coach Daren Sammy and the audience will extend grand welcome to the team. Skipper Faf du Plessis with the trophy of the 2024 CPL and other team members will be honoured during the rally and concert.

The team will arrive at 1:00 pm at George FL Charles Airport where they will receive a grand welcome through a small reception. They will be greeted with flowers, garlands and musical performances that will display the vibrant culture of Saint Lucia by using their traditional instrument named Steelpan.

At 2:30 pm, a celebratory concert will be organized to honour the victory of the team at Derek Walcott Square. Featuring victory performances, the entire team will be honoured with medals and other prizes to win the trophy for the first time in the CPL 2024.

The last event of the home coming for the Kings will be “Championship Motorcade” which will rally across Saint Lucia. It will kickstart from the SAB Playing Field where the interaction with the public will take place. The team will meet with their fans and take selfies with their favourite players including David Miller and Faf du Plessis who made the team win the final match.

The rally will be concluded at Millet Playing Field where the musical performances of the local artistes will be held. The team will roam across the streets of Saint Lucia and showcase the CPL trophy, which will land in the country for the first time after the win.

Notably, Saint Lucia Kings defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets in the final match of the 2024 CPL and created history by winning first-ever trophy. Preity Zinta- owner of Kings also extended greetings to the team for ending trophy drought for her as she also never won any IPL trophy while being the owner of Punjab Kings.

Guyana Amazon Warriors gave the target of 139 runs to Saint Lucia which was chased by them in 18 overs and the Player of the Match was given to Roston Chase who made 39 runs off 22 deliveries.