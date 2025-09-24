Ex-relative ‘Bambi’ wanted in connection with Mariah Seenath’s death

Police continue to search for Reynold ‘Bambi’ Teelucksingh, who was last seen with 12-year-old Mariah just before her body was discovered.

Trinidad and Tobago: A new development in 12-year-old Mariah Seenath’s case has shaken the community of Friendship Village, as new details confirm that she was last seen alive with Reynold ‘Bambi’ Teelucksingh, the ex-brother-in-law of her father, just minutes before her dead body was discovered.

Mariah, who had last left her grandmother home on Saturday morning was on her visit to her father when she was seen with Bambi, but she never made it safely. Residents reported that they saw Bambi walking towards a bushy track which is commonly used by the villagers.

Mariah’s slippers were also found discarded along the path and soon after her body was discovered near the bushes. The autopsy results released on Monday also confirmed that the child died from blunt force trauma.

Suspect on Run

Since the discovery of Mariah’s body, Bambi remains on run. Ian Alleyne, Crimewatch host visited reported that he visited Bambi’s house twice but during both the visits Bambi fled the house to bushes and avoided confrontation. Over the phone, he admitted being at Mariah’s home earlier that day but denied any involvement in her death.

Bambi’s Criminal Record

Court reports from July 2020 has shown that Bambi, then 40 was charged with three breaches of a protection order and an additional assault occasioning an actual bodily harm. He was also denied bail for these offences.

Bambi had been accused of repeatedly violating the court order over a two-month span, prompting the police to pursue him. According to an article by Trinidad express from 2020, he was eventually arrested by a constable of the St Madeleine Police Station and brought before the Magistrate Kerianne Byer.

Bambi was refused bail due to his history of going on run and the repeated nature of the breaches. Magistrate Byer also cited on his previous charges and involvement in domestic violence before he remanded him into custody until July 31, 2020.

Community in Shock

Residents of Friendship village remain traumatized from this incident, as they recall Mariah as a quiet, cheerful girl. The nation remains in shock demanding a thorough investigation and serious charges for Bambi to ensure justice for Mariah Seenath.

The police officials however work to find out the suspect and have also urged the residents to share any information available.