Trinidad and Tobago backs US Naval Deployment near Venezuela

Trinidad and Tobago: The twin island nation has declared its support behind the U.S. Navy’s recent deployment of warships near Venezuela, allowing the American forces to use its bases if Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro attacks Guyana. This move by Trinidad and Tobago follows Washington D.C.’s announcement of dispatching three Navy destroyers and an amphibious unit to the Southern Caribbean for counternarcotic operation.

The Trump administration said that the operation will focus on eliminating terrorist drug cartels which started from Caracas. In response, Maduro put out a pledge to mobilize over 4.5 million militia members and also put out a call for greater recruitment in an effort to defend national sovereignty.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a strong address reported that the nation's decision is based in terms of regional security and solidarity.

“I want to make it very clear that if the Maduro regime launches any attack against the Guyanese people or invades Guyanese territory and a request is made by the American government for access to Trinidadian territory to defend the people of Guyana, my government will unflinchingly provide them that access,” she noted.

Her comments came after the tensions rose over the Essequibo issue - a very large 159,500 sq km area which is under Guyana’s administration but which is also claimed by Venezuela as theirs. The dispute which is ongoing in the International Court of Justice has become a critical point in regional politics, as Caracas has rejected the ICJ’s authority and accuses Georgetown for acting as "pawn" of U.S. oil company, ExxonMobil.

Moreover, Guyana has promised to protect its sovereignty which President Irfaan Ali said requires “experience, international presence, and leadership that our partners can trust." In addition, Georgetown stated in a statement that “By confronting transnational organized crime and narco-terrorism with unity, we reaffirm our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the region remains a Zone of Peace.”

Relations between the Port of Spain and Caracas have been declining in recent years. In June, PM Persad-Bissessar reported on charges which named a Trinidad born individual to be involved in a plot against Maduro which was not true and said that she may use lethal force against unknown ships that entered Trinidadian water from Venezuela. Also, she advised the Trinidadians living in Venezuela to return back home.