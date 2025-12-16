Saint Lucia records 7% surge in stay-over arrivals in November 2025

In November 2025, Saint Lucia welcomed 36,255 stay-over arrivals, bringing the year-to-date total to 385,160, reflecting strong performance and continued demand for the destination.

Castries: Saint Lucia recorded a 7% increase in the stay-over arrivals in November 2025 over November 2024. It was the highest ever on record November month for the island nation, turning out to be the best-performing of the year to date.

As of now, the country welcomed 36,255 stay-over arrivals this month, marking it the best period for the year. Year-to-date (January–November), arrivals reached 385,160, reflecting a strong overall performance and continued demand for the destination.

The growth in Saint Lucia was led by the United States in the month of November as the country delivered 22,126 arrivals. This marks an 18% year-over-year increase for the tourists from the country. The figures accounted for 65% of total stay-over arrivals and marked a record November for the market.

In addition, Canada contributed strong tourism numbers to Saint Lucia, with the country welcoming 3,622 arrivals, marking a 13% increase. This growth was supported by enhanced winter airlift and improving consumer confidence.

On the other hand, the Caribbean market also contributed 3,549 arrivals as Saint Lucia notable growth from Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. The results were highly driven by a robust winter airlift schedule as Saint Lucia welcomed flights and passengers from North America as well.

The country welcomed the travellers under their new strategy which was launched under the theme- “Come to Your Senses.” It is considered a successful market campaign for Saint Lucia which has offered sustained destination visibility and trade engagement.

The marketing campaign also reinforced the positioning of Saint Lucia as a preferred winter sun destination, enhancing the tourists arrival in the country. The country has also offered great marketing offerings to the tourists from across the globe with its natural welcome.

Saint Lucia has once again secured a prominent position in the travel world. In the prestigious Recommend 2025 Readers' Choice Awards.

Saint Lucia proudly ranks at gold, in the Best Overall Destination in the Caribbean/Bahamas/Bermuda. This remarkable achievement follows closely on the heels of Saint Lucia's recent successes with five global accolades.