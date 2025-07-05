Pregnant Woman among victims in Deadly Saint Lucia Shooting as Island Faces Surge in Gun Violence

Saint Lucia: A pregnant lady and his son were among the dead during a brutal shooting that took place at the Wilton’s Yard, Castries, Saint Lucia on Thursday. This marks the row of consecutive shootings tin Saint Lucia hat have been occurring across the nation from a while raising severe concerns of citizen safety.

As per reports, three adult males were found at the roadside with severe injuries. The Saint Lucia Fire and Emergency Services were called on at the crime site at around 8:00 pm where they responded to find that the victims were lying with severe gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders immediately responded to the site and provided immediate medical treatment on site before transporting them to hospital for advanced medical care. Among the dead one was pronounced dead on site, while the female with pregnant belly was taken to the hospital.

Despite several efforts she was pronounced dead along with her young unborn kid. The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has launched an investigation into the case; however unconfirmed reports have said that the shooting is a reprisal attack linked to the recent fatal shooting happened in the country.

Notably, from a few days several incidents have been reported from across the island for shooting related incidents which has raised several concerns for citizen safety. These shooting incidents have so far killed five individuals and several others with severe injuries.

While the authorities are working hard to find out the suspects and details regarding the incident, they have notably arrested around four individuals which all assumed to be suspects in all the incidents which took place across Saint Lucia.