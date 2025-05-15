BREAKING: Venezuelan gang attacks Guyanese troops near Cuyuni River

The GDF reported that three separate attacks were carried out against their routine patrol officers.

Guyana: The Guyana Defense Force has confirmed that their troops were attacked during the River in Patrols along the Cuyuni river in last 24 hours. According to an official statement released today, it has been revealed that the attacks were carried out by armed men in civilian attires positioned across the Venezuelan shore between Eteringbang and Makapa.

The GDF in their official statement, highlighted that three separate attacks took place against their regular patrolling officers. GDF further confirmed that no injury was reported from the incident, however, the officers tackled the situation with a measured response.

"The force remains resolute in its mission to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of the citizens,” GDF stated in the release.

They further affirmed that GDF will continue to respond to all the acts of aggression along with the Guyana-Venezuela border and will maintain regular patrols along the Cuyuni River.

“The public is assured that the Guyana Defense Force is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s borders and maintain peace and security within our beloved country,” GDF affirmed.

They also shared a map in the statement emphasizing the patrol area where the troops are deployed. It also highlights the proximity of the attacks to the Venezuelan territory, underscoring the tensions amid Venezuela’s unlawful territorial claims to Guyana’s Essequibo region.

Reports have also emerged that the shooting took place at the same location where the members of the Venezuelan gang ‘Syndicators’ previously opened fire over GDF troops in February. The attack which took place in the middle of the month caused severe injuries to six of the troops.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali is yet to address the issue and has not yet released any statement yet. This incident has raised concerns of border security across Guyana, and the authorities are expected to address the same with a strong response.

Tensions rise between Guyana and Venezuela amid elections

The tensions between Guyana and Venezuela are rising currently, specifically in the Essequibo region close to the border. The tensions are escalating as the elections approach near the for the selection of the Governor of Guyana’s Essequibo, which will take place on the eve of Guyana’s Independence anniversary.

Guyana has notably condemned these moves and has informed the international community for the rising aggression by their neighboring country. The International court of Justice has also ordered Venezuela to stop their elections in light of the rising controversy between the two nations.