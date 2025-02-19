A$AP Rocky found not Guilty in shooting incident, escapes 24 years sentence

After the verdict was announced, A$AP Rocky expressed relief, hugged his wife, Rihanna, and thanked the jury for saving his life during a tough time for his family.

Barbados: American rapper and Popstar Rihanna’s husband, A$AP Rocky has been freed from all the charges after being found not guilty of shooting a former friend. In a new judgement passed by the Los Angeles jury on Tuesday, the artist has escaped the potential punishment of a decade-long prison sentence.

After the announcement of the verdict, the hip-hop star took a sigh of relief and dove into the gallery to hug his wife, Rihanna. He also expressed gratitude to the members of the jury and noted that this was a tough time for him and his family right after leaving the courtroom. He added that they had saved his life.

Notably, the rapper has been released from the charges in connections with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The judgement has been made after the trial of two weeks as it began on January 24, 2025. The trial was to testify if Rocky had fired two shots from a handgun at him and refused the allegations against him in a plea.

He asserted that he never did anything wrong, so he is innocent. However, if he had been found guilty, he could have been sentenced for 24 years which would be a great setback for his career.

Notably, Rocky and Relli have founded the famous hip-hop ground in New York named the A$AP Mob. They remained friends due to their collaboration and other performance, the group gained fame and global recognition, serving first position in different albums that were released in 2012 and 2013.

However, some rifts have occurred between which has resulted in altercation in Hollywood in 2021 where they met with each other. Due to which, the gun incident happened and Relli claimed that it was fired by Rocky.

Now, the judge ruled out that judgement and said that he had was not involved in the incident, so all charges against him should be removed.