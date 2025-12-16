St Kitts and Nevis 2026 Budget: Live updates, key allocations & sector priorities

St Kitts and Nevis prepares to present its 2026 budget, with a focus on health, education, economic diversification and climate resilience.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to present the 2026 budget in the national parliament today. Under the theme- “Investing in People and Progress,” the government is expected to put major focus on the sectors including health, education, economic diversification and climate resilience.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew will present his fourth budget as a Minister of Finance in the parliament. He asked the citizens to stay tuned to the budget address as the major focus will remain economic resilience, digital and infrastructure growth and other health transformation and education reform.

Last year, the government presented a $1.127 billion budget in the national parliament of St Kitts and Nevis.