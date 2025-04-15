“Victimization to the Fullest”: UNC candidate protests against banner removal in Moruga

The MP of Moruga/Tableland constituency in Trinidad and Tobago from UNC, Michelle Benjamin has accused the ruling government of PNM of political victimization. She made these allegations as one of her campaign banners was removed in the Tableland/Moruga constituency.

She shared the video of the alleged incident on her social media where she was seen talking to one of the workers who removed the banner. In the video, the MP is seen asking the workers why they removed the banner, to which they replied, "We have permission, we have orders.”

The worker went ahead saying "Do whatever you want to do, we have orders, we have instructions.”

MP Michelle Benjamin while sharing the video wrote that the opposition is victimizing to the fullest, “Victimization to the fullest; however, as all things, it will soon come to an end. On April 28th, the country will rid itself of the rotten dictatorship PNM.”

Benjamin further said that it is political gamesmanship and a direct attack on democracy. She added that the PNM is resorting to desperate tactics. ‘They can’t tear down our hope,’ Benjamin further added.

Notably, as the MP shared the video of the alleged incident on social media she has been receiving immense support online.

A user named Verce Sampath under her post commented, “This reminds me of the PNM dictators against the DAC, DLP, ONR days where they will send contractors out to remove signage and next day a PNM signage shows up on the same poles.”

Another user wrote, “Hmmm don't worry MP Michelle Benjamin. It will soon come to a end that can't stop it so for get them and stay on point they want to get upset so when you say something bad the use it to distort you so don't take them on.”

“Well show where the poster is put up ,the wicked how come all other places have big big ones up,” wrote another user.