Trinidad and Tobago unanimously approves 3-onth SOE extension amid Gang plot threats

All 39 MPs present, from both the government and opposition, voted unanimously in favour of the extension during Monday’s sitting.

Trinidad and Tobago: The House of Representatives has voted unanimously to extend the State of Emergency (SOE) by three months. The decision comes after authorities thoroughly discussed the plans of an assassination plot targeting members of the judiciary, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and other state institutions.

During the sitting held on Monday, all the 39 MPs present from across the government and opposition voted in favour of the extension. Attorney General John Jeremie, while closing the debate warned that several individuals who are believed to be related to the plot have been detained, but the situation remains fluid.

“We’ve isolated them, but it’s not over,” Jeremie said. “Even a dunce like me could understand that.”

Jeremie stated that the threat could not just be resolved within the original 10-day emergency period and that national security forces are still monitoring suspects communicating with the associates outside of custody.

“This is the start of a process—when it works, all will benefit,” he added.

Opposition backs extension, calls for transparency

Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles confirmed that the opposition supported the SOE extension, but she also emphasized that transparency should be maintained through all circumstances.

“The public has a right to know what exactly is going on,” Beckles said. “If we want national unity and public cooperation, there must be clear communication from the Government.”

She added that while national security is important, civil liberates must be protected through accountability.

Hosein slams PNM over 2024 SOE

The Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein has accused the former PNM government of poor judgement during a previous SOE, claiming the December 30th, 2024 declaration was made while then Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley hosted an Old Year’s Party in Tobago.

“They were at a poolside, having drinks,” Hosein told the House. “That’s when the decision was made.”

Hosein also referenced an official invitation issued by the Office of the Prime Minister in late December 2024, as well as Hansard records showing that MP Stuart Young later confirmed the decision of SOE.

He contrasted the approach with the current administration and highlighted that the decision this time was considered after a formal meeting of the National Security Council at the Diplomatic Centre, based on advice from Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro.

The SOE was notably announced on July 18th, 2025, following an intelligence briefing from commissioner Guevarro that outlined a coordinated plot by multiple gangs to assassinate senior officials.

Since then, authorities have detained several suspects, though investigations are ongoing. The SOE extension now runs through late October, unless revoked earlier.