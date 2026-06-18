Trinidad: 23-year-old found hanging at home, police investigation underway

Police said the man was found by his mother at their home, as relatives reported he had been struggling emotionally in the days before the incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 23-year-old was found hanging at his home by his family days after his computer stopped working which he reportedly used for gaming.

The incident unfolded on the night of 15 June when the 23-year-old’s mother found him hanging from a concrete rafter inside the house. The man was then rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where doctors announced him in critical and unstable condition.

Reportedly, officers from the San Juan Police Station responded to a report at approximately 10:20 p.m. They deployed to the scene and questioned the man’s mother who said that she last checked on him at around 9:30 p.m. She also told the investigators that her son had recently become depressed after his computer stopped functioning.

Upon finding her son in a shocking condition, she cried for help and relatives rushed to assist. With the help of another family member, the man was brought down by cutting the rope after which the family contacted emergency medical services.

As per his family’s statement the reason he took such a tragic decision is because he was in depression ever since his computer broke down. He regularly used the computer for gaming and entertainment.

This incident is gaining traction online, as many speculations are being made as to why the man would’ve taken such a step, some people believe that he might have been suffering already and after losing his only escape mechanism, he might’ve been forced to take this step. On the other hand, some online comments say that the young generation is very sensitive and should learn to improve their mental health.

A social media user commented, “It was the last escape he had and just the last straw for him. Being on the edge and losing the one little thing that he looked forward to would be triggering. There are a lot of depressed and mentally ill young people burying themselves in games and other activities just to pull through. Joining a server where others are present somehow provides the idea of "community" for a lot of people that lack the support they need. I just wish y'all could be strong enough to reach out when it gets heavy, there's always something more to hold on for.”

“People see the trigger of an action and think that's the reason they do things but never realise that there's more beneath it. His computer failing is likely NOT to be the reason why he hanged himself, but the straw which broke the camel's back” commented another.

Another user said, “So sad. People are choosing to live in a virtual reality rather than face the harsh realities of life. Just a new addiction This is what is going on with children also. They can't function without it.”

The investigation is still going on while people are praying for his swift recovery.