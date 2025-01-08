Fisherman escapes death after fire broke out on boat at Antigua Beach

Antigua and Barbuda: A vessel at the Shell Beach Marina was ravaged by the fire when it was being refueled on Tuesday afternoon at the shores. The fisherman was present on the boat when the fire broke out, causing some minor injuries to his hands.

Due to the sudden fire, the vessel was completely destroyed and caused damage to two additional boats nearby. People present during the incident tried hard to contain the fire but failed to safeguard the boat. They also launched the rescue mission for the fisherman who later thanked God for his life.

However, authorities did not share any details about the incident and the fisherman who was present on the boat during the fire. The boat’s owner explained the incident and noted that they were stopped at the beach to refuel the boat, but the engine might have developed malfunctioning due to which, the fire broke out of it.

Shell Beach Marina

Shell Beach Marina is known as the hotspot of Antigua and Barbuda where tourists from across the globe visit and explore natural offerings. The sand on the beach is considered soft, giving a warm and golden hue that is considered authentic for enhancing the tropical charm of the country.

The beach feature exclusive amenities such as bathroom facilities and comfortable stay in the sunlight. It offers a range of opportunities and activities including swimming, snorkeling and kayaking in the crystal-clear waters. The vibrant marine life also provides chance to explore the adventures of life with an intent to embrace the offerings in Antigua and Barbuda.

The beachcombing and sunbathing are considered popular activities at the beaches where popular pastimes are embraced by the tourists. This popular spot is also known for sailing enthusiasts and for those who are seeking a taste of the maritime lifestyle. It is also surrounded by several other attractions such as fishing excursions and other diving treasures.