Dominica to Begin Voter Confirmation Process on October 15

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared the update on his social media while urging citizens to take the note of their designated voter confirmation centre and to ensure that they participate in the process. He emphasized on the importance of confirming the voter details ahead of the upcoming elections and encouraging all eligible Dominicans to ‘be counted’.

Complete list of constituencies and their voter confirmation centre

Mahaut

F07 Canefield — Canefield Urban Council

F01 Massacre — Newly constructed cream building in Massacre, opposite the Catholic Cemetery

F02 Mahaut; F03 Mahaut/Jimmit; F04 Tarreau; F05 Campbell; F06 Warner — Mahaut Village Council

Marigot

G01 Marigot (Sam’s Gutter) — Marigot Public Library

G02 Marigot (East); G03 Marigot (West) — Marigot Village Council

Morne Jaune / Riviere Cyrique

H01 Grand Fond — Grand Fond Smart Centre

H02 Riviere Cyrique; H03 Morne Jaune — Riviere Cyrique Health Center

Paix Bouche

J01 Bense — Bense Village Council

J02 Anse De Mai/Anse Soldat; J03 Calibishie — Calibishie Village Council

J04 Paix Bouche — Paix Bouche Village Council

Grand Bay

D01 Grand Bay; D02 Grand Bay — Grand Bay Youth Centre

D03 Tete Morne — House of Kenia George

La Plaine

E01 Laplaine; E02 La Ronde; E07 Case O’Gowrie; E03 Boetica — La Plaine Training Centre (Agriculture) / Boetica Emergency Centre

E04 La Roche/Victoria; E05 Carib; E06 Delices — Delices Primary School

Roseau Central

M01 Roseau; M02 Roseau; M03 Roseau — Electoral Office

M04 Roseau; M05 Roseau; M06 Roseau; M07 Roseau — Formerly Eve’s Photo Studio Building, next to Campbells

Roseau North

N01 Pottersville; N02 Lower Goodwill; N03 Lower Goodwill; N04 Goodwill/Louisville — Red Cross Building

N05 Gutter/Goodwill; N06 Fond Cole/Morne Daniel; N07 Stock Farm — Fond Cole Improvement Centre

Roseau South

O01 Kingshill; O02 Newtown; O03 Newtown; O04 Newtown; O05 Eggleston; O06 Giraudel — Newtown Innovation Hub

O07 Loubiere — Loubiere Village Council

O08 Bath Estate; O09 Elmshall — Roseau Primary School

Roseau Valley

P01 Trafalgar; P03 Wotten Waven — Trafalgar Innovation Hub

P04 Morne Prosper — Morne Prosper Primary School

P05 Cochrane — Cochrane Primary School

P02 Laudat — Laudat Emergency Shelter

Salisbury

Q01 Coulibistrie; Q04 Morne Rachette — Coulibistrie Village Council

Q02 Salisbury; Q03 Salisbury — Salisbury Primary School

Salybia

R01 Kalinago Territory — Atkinson Village Council

R02 Kalinago Territory — Gaulette River Agricultural Extension Office

St. Joseph

S01 Layou; S02 Mero; S03 Belles — Layou Emergency Shelter

S04 St. Joseph (West); S05 St. Joseph (East) — Kaleb Laurent Primary School

Soufriere

T01 Scotts Head; T02 Soufriere — Soufriere Village Council

T03 Pointe Michel; T04 Pointe Michel — Point Michel Resource Center

Vielle Case

U01 L’Aut; U02 Penville; U03 Lower Penville — Penville Village Council

U04 Ambas; U05 Vielle Case; U06 Thibaud — Vielle Case Village Council

Wesley

V01 Woodford Hill — House of Christian Keith Africa

V02 Wesley (East); V03 Wesley (West) — Wesley Resource Centre

Castle Bruce

A01 Petite Soufriere — Petite Soufriere Resource Centre

A02 San Sauveur; A03 Good Hope — Good Hope Resource Centre

A04 Castle Bruce; A05 Castle Bruce — Castle Bruce Emergency Shelter

Colihaut

B01 Dublanc; B03 Bioche — Dublanc Resource Centre

B02 Colihaut — Colihaut Primary School

Cottage

C01 Lagoon — House of McLean Desbonnes

C02 Cottage; C03 Clifton/Capuchin — Cottage Village Council

Petite Savanne

K01 Pichelin; K02 Petite Savanne; K03 Dubique; K05 Bellevue Chopin — Bellevue Chopin Resource Center

K04 Bagatelle — Bagatelle Village Council

Portsmouth

L01 Glanvillia; L02 Portsmouth (West); L03 Portsmouth (East); L04 Bourne; L05 Dos D’ane — Upstairs Nagico Building

The voter confirmation exercise is notably a part of the electoral process of Dominica and is updated every time prior to the elections by the Electoral office of Dominica. It aims at verifying and updating the information of the registered voter and to ensure that the elections are carried out with transparency and accuracy.