Dominica to Begin Voter Confirmation Process on October 15

2024-08-14 06:19:38
Dominica electoral office
Dominica’s Electoral Office has announced that Dominica’s voter confirmation process will officially begin on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025. In a post shared on the official page of the electoral office, a complete list of all the voter confirmation centres was shared.
The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared the update on his social media while urging citizens to take the note of their designated voter confirmation centre and to ensure that they participate in the process. He emphasized on the importance of confirming the voter details ahead of the upcoming elections and encouraging all eligible Dominicans to ‘be counted’.
Complete list of constituencies and their voter confirmation centre
Mahaut
F07 Canefield — Canefield Urban Council
F01 Massacre — Newly constructed cream building in Massacre, opposite the Catholic Cemetery
F02 Mahaut; F03 Mahaut/Jimmit; F04 Tarreau; F05 Campbell; F06 Warner — Mahaut Village Council
Marigot
G01 Marigot (Sam’s Gutter) — Marigot Public Library
G02 Marigot (East); G03 Marigot (West) — Marigot Village Council
Morne Jaune / Riviere Cyrique
H01 Grand Fond — Grand Fond Smart Centre
H02 Riviere Cyrique; H03 Morne Jaune — Riviere Cyrique Health Center
Paix Bouche
J01 Bense — Bense Village Council
J02 Anse De Mai/Anse Soldat; J03 Calibishie — Calibishie Village Council
J04 Paix Bouche — Paix Bouche Village Council
Grand Bay
D01 Grand Bay; D02 Grand Bay — Grand Bay Youth Centre
D03 Tete Morne — House of Kenia George
La Plaine
E01 Laplaine; E02 La Ronde; E07 Case O’Gowrie; E03 Boetica — La Plaine Training Centre (Agriculture) / Boetica Emergency Centre
E04 La Roche/Victoria; E05 Carib; E06 Delices — Delices Primary School
Roseau Central
M01 Roseau; M02 Roseau; M03 Roseau — Electoral Office
M04 Roseau; M05 Roseau; M06 Roseau; M07 Roseau — Formerly Eve’s Photo Studio Building, next to Campbells
Roseau North
N01 Pottersville; N02 Lower Goodwill; N03 Lower Goodwill; N04 Goodwill/Louisville — Red Cross Building
N05 Gutter/Goodwill; N06 Fond Cole/Morne Daniel; N07 Stock Farm — Fond Cole Improvement Centre
Roseau South
O01 Kingshill; O02 Newtown; O03 Newtown; O04 Newtown; O05 Eggleston; O06 Giraudel — Newtown Innovation Hub
O07 Loubiere — Loubiere Village Council
O08 Bath Estate; O09 Elmshall — Roseau Primary School
Roseau Valley
P01 Trafalgar; P03 Wotten Waven — Trafalgar Innovation Hub
P04 Morne Prosper — Morne Prosper Primary School
P05 Cochrane — Cochrane Primary School
P02 Laudat — Laudat Emergency Shelter
Salisbury
Q01 Coulibistrie; Q04 Morne Rachette — Coulibistrie Village Council
Q02 Salisbury; Q03 Salisbury — Salisbury Primary School
Salybia
R01 Kalinago Territory — Atkinson Village Council
R02 Kalinago Territory — Gaulette River Agricultural Extension Office
St. Joseph
S01 Layou; S02 Mero; S03 Belles — Layou Emergency Shelter
S04 St. Joseph (West); S05 St. Joseph (East) — Kaleb Laurent Primary School
Soufriere
T01 Scotts Head; T02 Soufriere — Soufriere Village Council
T03 Pointe Michel; T04 Pointe Michel — Point Michel Resource Center
Vielle Case
U01 L’Aut; U02 Penville; U03 Lower Penville — Penville Village Council
U04 Ambas; U05 Vielle Case; U06 Thibaud — Vielle Case Village Council
Wesley
V01 Woodford Hill — House of Christian Keith Africa
V02 Wesley (East); V03 Wesley (West) — Wesley Resource Centre
Castle Bruce
A01 Petite Soufriere — Petite Soufriere Resource Centre
A02 San Sauveur; A03 Good Hope — Good Hope Resource Centre
A04 Castle Bruce; A05 Castle Bruce — Castle Bruce Emergency Shelter
Colihaut
B01 Dublanc; B03 Bioche — Dublanc Resource Centre
B02 Colihaut — Colihaut Primary School
Cottage
C01 Lagoon — House of McLean Desbonnes
C02 Cottage; C03 Clifton/Capuchin — Cottage Village Council
Petite Savanne
K01 Pichelin; K02 Petite Savanne; K03 Dubique; K05 Bellevue Chopin — Bellevue Chopin Resource Center
K04 Bagatelle — Bagatelle Village Council
Portsmouth
L01 Glanvillia; L02 Portsmouth (West); L03 Portsmouth (East); L04 Bourne; L05 Dos D’ane — Upstairs Nagico Building
The voter confirmation exercise is notably a part of the electoral process of Dominica and is updated every time prior to the elections by the Electoral office of Dominica. It aims at verifying and updating the information of the registered voter and to ensure that the elections are carried out with transparency and accuracy.