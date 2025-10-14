Associates Times Associates Times: West Indies and Caribbean News Online
Tuesday, 14th October 2025

Dominica to Begin Voter Confirmation Process on October 15

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit urged citizens to take note of their designated voter confirmation centres and emphasized the importance of confirming voter details ahead of the upcoming elections.

Dominica electoral office

Dominica’s Electoral Office has announced that Dominica’s voter confirmation process will officially begin on Wednesday, October 15th, 2025. In a post shared on the official page of the electoral office, a complete list of all the voter confirmation centres was shared.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also shared the update on his social media while urging citizens to take the note of their designated voter confirmation centre and to ensure that they participate in the process. He emphasized on the importance of confirming the voter details ahead of the upcoming elections and encouraging all eligible Dominicans to ‘be counted’.

Complete list of constituencies and their voter confirmation centre 

Mahaut

  • F07 Canefield — Canefield Urban Council

  • F01 Massacre — Newly constructed cream building in Massacre, opposite the Catholic Cemetery

  • F02 Mahaut; F03 Mahaut/Jimmit; F04 Tarreau; F05 Campbell; F06 Warner — Mahaut Village Council

Marigot 

  • G01 Marigot (Sam’s Gutter) — Marigot Public Library

  • G02 Marigot (East); G03 Marigot (West) — Marigot Village Council

Morne Jaune / Riviere Cyrique 

  • H01 Grand Fond — Grand Fond Smart Centre

  • H02 Riviere Cyrique; H03 Morne Jaune — Riviere Cyrique Health Center

Paix Bouche 

  • J01 Bense — Bense Village Council

  • J02 Anse De Mai/Anse Soldat; J03 Calibishie — Calibishie Village Council

  • J04 Paix Bouche — Paix Bouche Village Council

Grand Bay 

  • D01 Grand Bay; D02 Grand Bay — Grand Bay Youth Centre

  • D03 Tete Morne — House of Kenia George

La Plaine 

  • E01 Laplaine; E02 La Ronde; E07 Case O’Gowrie; E03 Boetica — La Plaine Training Centre (Agriculture) / Boetica Emergency Centre

  • E04 La Roche/Victoria; E05 Carib; E06 Delices — Delices Primary School

Roseau Central 

  • M01 Roseau; M02 Roseau; M03 Roseau — Electoral Office

  • M04 Roseau; M05 Roseau; M06 Roseau; M07 Roseau — Formerly Eve’s Photo Studio Building, next to Campbells

Roseau North 

  • N01 Pottersville; N02 Lower Goodwill; N03 Lower Goodwill; N04 Goodwill/Louisville — Red Cross Building

  • N05 Gutter/Goodwill; N06 Fond Cole/Morne Daniel; N07 Stock Farm — Fond Cole Improvement Centre

Roseau South 

  • O01 Kingshill; O02 Newtown; O03 Newtown; O04 Newtown; O05 Eggleston; O06 Giraudel — Newtown Innovation Hub

  • O07 Loubiere — Loubiere Village Council

  • O08 Bath Estate; O09 Elmshall — Roseau Primary School

Roseau Valley 

  • P01 Trafalgar; P03 Wotten Waven — Trafalgar Innovation Hub

  • P04 Morne Prosper — Morne Prosper Primary School

  • P05 Cochrane — Cochrane Primary School

  • P02 Laudat — Laudat Emergency Shelter

Salisbury

  • Q01 Coulibistrie; Q04 Morne Rachette — Coulibistrie Village Council

  • Q02 Salisbury; Q03 Salisbury — Salisbury Primary School

Salybia

  • R01 Kalinago Territory — Atkinson Village Council

  • R02 Kalinago Territory — Gaulette River Agricultural Extension Office

St. Joseph 

  • S01 Layou; S02 Mero; S03 Belles — Layou Emergency Shelter

  • S04 St. Joseph (West); S05 St. Joseph (East) — Kaleb Laurent Primary School

Soufriere 

  • T01 Scotts Head; T02 Soufriere — Soufriere Village Council

  • T03 Pointe Michel; T04 Pointe Michel — Point Michel Resource Center

Vielle Case 

  • U01 L’Aut; U02 Penville; U03 Lower Penville — Penville Village Council

  • U04 Ambas; U05 Vielle Case; U06 Thibaud — Vielle Case Village Council

Wesley

  • V01 Woodford Hill — House of Christian Keith Africa

  • V02 Wesley (East); V03 Wesley (West) — Wesley Resource Centre

Castle Bruce 

  • A01 Petite Soufriere — Petite Soufriere Resource Centre

  • A02 San Sauveur; A03 Good Hope — Good Hope Resource Centre

  • A04 Castle Bruce; A05 Castle Bruce — Castle Bruce Emergency Shelter

Colihaut 

  • B01 Dublanc; B03 Bioche — Dublanc Resource Centre

  • B02 Colihaut — Colihaut Primary School

Cottage 

  • C01 Lagoon — House of McLean Desbonnes

  • C02 Cottage; C03 Clifton/Capuchin — Cottage Village Council

Petite Savanne 

  • K01 Pichelin; K02 Petite Savanne; K03 Dubique; K05 Bellevue Chopin — Bellevue Chopin Resource Center

  • K04 Bagatelle — Bagatelle Village Council

Portsmouth

  • L01 Glanvillia; L02 Portsmouth (West); L03 Portsmouth (East); L04 Bourne; L05 Dos D’ane — Upstairs Nagico Building

The voter confirmation exercise is notably a part of the electoral process of Dominica and is updated every time prior to the elections by the Electoral office of Dominica. It aims at verifying and updating the information of the registered voter and to ensure that the elections are carried out with transparency and accuracy.

