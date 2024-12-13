How Indian actor Allu Arjun got arrested over stampede case?

The arrest has been made following the complaint lodged by the victim’s husband against the actor, theatre management and the security team.

India: Renowned pan-India star and Pushpa actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of 34-year-old woman in Sandhya Theatre a week ago. He was taken into custody from his residence in Hyderabad by Chikkadpally police.

The arrest has been made following the complaint lodged by the victim’s husband against the actor, theatre management and the security team. A stampede case has been registered against them, further opening the investigation into the matter.

Hyderabad Police officer Akshansh Yadav explained the incident and noted that this has caused death of innocent lady who came to the theatre to watch Pushpa 2 with his family. He further noted that strict measures will be taken against those individuals who are responsible for the chaos that was created in the theatre.

Why did Allu Arjun get arrested?

The arrest was made due to the incident that was held on December 4, 2024, in Sandhya Theatre where Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film Pushpa got released. Due to the overwhelming crowd, theatre turned into a chaotic space and woman named Revathi had been died to asphyxiation.

The chaotic environment in the theatre had also created problems for her 8-year-old son who also got hospitalized. Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, a resident of Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad stated that he was in the lower balcony hall of the theatre with his family. Due to the suffocation, they were unable to breathe and his wife suddenly fainted, however, the police who were on duty rescued them and rushed to the hospital.

He accused the management of the theatre and noted that there were no protocols or sufficient arrangements for such situations, due to which his wife expired as they were forced to vacate their seats. Bhaskar asserted that his family needed justice as Allu Arjun and his security system had not managed things properly.

How politely did Allu Arjun get arrested?

Following the complaint, police reached the residence of Allu Arjun in Hyderabad for formal arrest. However, social media videos and glimpses showcased that Style Icon of Telugu Film Industry was sitting in his bedroom and police allowed him to have a sip of coffee. He finished his coffee, changed his clothes and said, "We can go now sir, I’ m done with my coffee."

He also apologized to the police for taking too much time and noted that he was not meant to do that, but it is not right to come up to his bedroom.

How Sneha Reddy reacted to Allu Arjun’s arrest?

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy criticized the police for coming directly into his bedroom to arrest him and noted that this was not good on their part. The videos and glimpses also gone viral on social media in which Allu Arjun was sending goodbye to his wife and children.

Allu Arjun’s son Aravind forced the police to take him with his father, but they refused to do so, and Arjun also made him leave the police jeep.

What is a Stampede Case?

A crowd disaster is referred to as a stampede case. The involvement of a high volume of crowd during an event or public space, where there is a perceived danger of loss of physical space, in rare cases lead to deadly injuries or crushing individuals claiming lives.

Allu Arjun's take on Sandhya theater incident

Allu Arjun also issued a statement on the Sandhya Theatre Incident on December 5, 2024, and extended condolences to her family. He expressed his grief and noted that he was deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident.

Allu Arjun also extended his full support to the family and said that he is committed to extend every possible assistance to help them surpass the tough times.

The arrest of Telugu actor has caused waves across the world, especially in India, US and the United Kingdom due to the popularity of his film Pushpa franchise. Social Media has been turned into debate platform where the lives news got viral regarding the incidents and Allu Arjun’s arrest.

Stampede cases in India

Several complaints have been lodged under the Stampede case category in India and the most recent one beside Allu Arjun’s arrest was the 2024 Hathras crowd crush. In 2008, a similar case had also been filed when crowd had faced such situation during their journey to Naina Devi, a temple in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Actors arrive at Allu Arjun’s residence

After the arrest of Allu Arjun, prominent Indian actor Chiranjeevi who is also his uncle has arrived to his residence. He met with the family of Arjun and extended support to them during the tough times.