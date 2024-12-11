Andrew Witty defends policies by CEO Brian Thompson, netizens claim ‘He could be next’

This statement from Andrew Witty, has garnered a lot of attention over internet and people are expressing their rage over the incident.

Andrew Witty, the CEO of United Healthcare Group has released a statement following the death of United Healthcare's CEO Brian Thompson last week, which has attracted attention to his way. While his statement is going viral some users speculate that ‘He could be next.’

The backlash came after CEO Andrew Witty stated that the policies made under the leadership of Brian Thompson will remain unchanged as he stated that the company will guard against all the pressures that exist for unsafe or unnecessary care.

He added that if this is not taken care of the costs for medical coverage will go to an unsustainable level. He also addressed the recent shooting of the United Healthcare CEO and called that Brian had a positive effect on the American Healthcare system.

“What we must do is to focus on what is true. The US Health system needs companies like United Healthcare Group and people like Brian within it,” said Andrew Witty.

Some of them called the overbilling that the American Insurance companies do, while some highlighted that they are not health companies but financial investment companies.

“These aren’t “health” companies. They are financial investment companies with “healthcare” as window dressing so they can steal Medicare/Medicaid tax dollars while denying treatment,” a user named John Witek wrote.

Another user wrote, “We encourage these health companies to stop holding people's lives hostage in the name of profit! How many endless records do we need to satisfy our stockholders while killing off their friends, family and neighbors. These corporations are crooks!”

Notably, the CEO of United Healthcare, Brian Thompson was suspiciously killed by Luigi Mangione as he fired bullets directly into his chest.

Brian Thompson was killed outside a hotel in Manhattan, where he went to speak at an investor forum. Mangione, the alleged shooter gunned down Brian with three bullets shot directly into his chest leaving the CEO dead on the streets.

The murderer was then arrested and now is in police custody in Pennsylvania.