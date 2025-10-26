‘That’s My Prime Minister!’ Saint Lucian Woman’s cheer for Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell sparks online debate   

The viral video of a Saint Lucian woman praising Grenada’s PM Dickon Mitchell has sparked mixed reactions, with supporters lauding him and critics questioning her perspective.

A Saint Lucian woman was seen lauding the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell publicly in a viral video shot by Grenadian citizen.

The video shot by a group of Grenadians who were visiting Saint Lucia showed the woman responding back when the Grenadian stated, ‘I am in Saint Lucia, here is what this woman needs to say about our Prime Minister.’

The woman loudly cheered into the camera stating, “That’s my Prime Minister, not your prime minister, I Love him”. The video has been going viral across Grenada and has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Where a few locals claim that Grenada has truly developed under the leadership of PM Dickon Mitchell, others argue that the woman needs to visit Grenada and witness what they are suffering.

Melodious Peace, a local said, “Tell her come Grenada. One balls keep will take her.. We PM have enuf of us already. He doh have enuf wood for more.”

Another user named Dellon Lewis wrote, “Talking about what all you crazy Dickon not Dickon is a shame because he and the Saint Lucian pm at the same wicked man all you could go to hell and burn.’

On the other hand, PM Dickon Mitchell’s supporters under the comment section stated their opinions. A user named Shayanne D Date said, “This is true though. The entire region is talking about us and our Prime Minister….. you have to experience it to believe it.”

Another user named Val John wrote, “Not knowing someone & loving them is a plus because you heard good things about that person.”

“Of course, he is well loved wherever he goes. Only jealous and bad minded Grenadians would think otherwise,” wrote Patrice Greaves on Facebook.

“He is the best and nothing can’t stop him only the master and he was sent by the master so grandpa keet go take several seats,” said Monica St Bernard.