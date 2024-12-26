Scattered showers expected in Dominica due to dust haze

The dust haze has been bringing inclement conditions across the Caribbean, however, the Meteorological Department noted that there is a chance of a decline in the levels over the next 24 hours.

Roseau, Dominica: The occasional cloud cover and scattered showers are expected to affect Dominica over the period of 24 hours. The high-pressure in the system has been bringing moisture and other inclement weather conditions across the country.

The dust haze has been bringing inclement conditions across the Caribbean, however, the Meteorological Department noted that there is a chance of a decline in the levels over the next 24 hours. There are also chances for respiratory sensitivities due to high pressure system and other weather conditions.

The Meteorological Department asked the citizens to remain cautious about the conditions and stated that the high-pressure system could affect the conditions across Dominica. Seas are also expected to remain moderate, and the country can report the waves with their peaking around 7 feet.

On Thursday, the weather is also expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy with light to moderate scattered showers. In the Afternoon, the weather patterns are also expected to change with hazy conditions and slight rainfall and in night, the conditions could become more clear.

Floods in Dominica

Notably on December 22, 2024, heavy rainfall and flooding conditions were reported in Dominica due to the inclement weather conditions. Due to this, all tours of the tourists that were pre-booked were cancelled and the floods also showed their impact on the botanical gardens.

Due to the flash flooding, the water and electricity system has been compromised for some time in Dominica, disrupting normal routines of the citizens. The damage has also been reported in Pointe Michel due to heavy flooding where the water logging and breakage of the roads have been recorded.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit assessed the situation and noted that the road clearing process has been started in Dominica. While wishing for Christmas, he said that the festival brings joy to the people and the government would never let the happiness turn into sorrow for the members of the community.