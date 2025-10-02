St Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves Unveils Two New Books on Governance and Caribbean Unity  

The Prime Minister shared a social media post holding his two books, captioned, “Two of my latest publications, coming soon to a bookstore near you.”

Saint Vincent and Grenadines: Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has launched two new books titled ‘Labour is Working for all’ and ‘Regional Integration in our Caribbean’ authored by him.

The Prime Minister shared a social media post posing with his two books and captioning the post as ‘Two of my latest publications, coming soon to a bookstore near you.”

The Prime Minister didn’t share any details on the release of these books. Gonsalves, also held a special event at the United Nations General Assembly for the launch of his books. This event was attended by leaders from Caribbean and the world with whom the Prime Minister shared his idea behind writing these books and sharing them with other leaders.

PM Gonsalves has long been recognised as one of the Caribbean’s most outspoken advocates for regional integration and solidarity among the small island states. With the launch of his new book, he aims to contribute to teaching the practical perspectives on deepening cooperation among different regions in the Caribbean.

On the other hand, ‘Labour is Working for All’ is a document which discusses policies and initiatives which were led by her party Unity Labour Party Government, offering a political and national development plan.

While his book is yet to be launched, Gonsalves has been receiving immense appreciation over social media for his work.

