Trinidad: Man throws acid on Neighbour’s face during heated argument, Arrested

Both the victim and the suspect went into a heated argument at midnight, the reasons for which are unknown.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking turn of events, an argument between two neighbours turned intense after one of them threw acid on the other’s face. The incident took place at Cedar Hill Road in Claxton Bay, Trinidad at midnight around 1:00 PM on Monday. The accused has now been arrested by the authorities and currently detained for investigations to continue.

According to the reports, both the victim and the suspect went into a heated argument at around midnight, reasons for which are unknown. The 59-year-old suspect out of rage grabbed a bottle containing hydrochloric acid and threw it on the 22-year-old victim’s face.

The victim was immediately transferred to the Couva Health Facility for his treatment by the residents. However, the treatment at the medical facility wasn’t enough for him considering the extent of damage he faced.

The victim notably sustained severe burns on his face and a blurred vision in his right eye. Due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the San Fernando Hospital where he is currently receiving medical care.

The police are investigating the incident and questioning the suspect to reveal more details and provide a proper justice. Community members in response to the shocking incident expressed their rage, highlighting that crime is at its peak across Trinidad and Tobago.

A user named Ashmin Gajadhar said, “Our crimes are getting more and more complex and gruesome. Hydrochloric Acid is so very dangerous and may do irreparable damage… I do not know if there are serious laws that could be applied to help prevent such This is the second acid throwing incident within the last few weeks.”

Another user wrote, “People who buying acid should get a licence and their name recorded, seems this is the new liquid weaponry.”

“So, when one person does something another one copycat!! Trinidad is becoming a joke!! We need stiff penalties so there are no more copycats!! Jail them for life,” wrote Franka Winnifred.