InterCaribbean Airways unveils St Kitts and Nevis branded Aircraft with flag on tail

InterCaribbean Airways unveils its St Kitts and Nevis-branded ATR 42-500, marking a new chapter in Caribbean aviation with the flag of the Federation displayed on the aircraft’s tail.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-12 06:52:21

St Kitts and Nevis: interCaribbean Airways unveiled its ATR 42-500 with the branding of St Kitts and Nevis landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Monday. The aircraft displayed the flag of the country on its tail, marking a theme of “Spirit of St Kitts and Nevis” and showcasing their collaboration. 

The aircraft was warmly welcomed by the government of St Kitts and Nevis and tourism officials with the presence of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson. The aircraft’s first commercial flight JY735 departed from RLB International Airport to Barbados on Monday. 

The water cannon salute was performed to welcome the aircraft, aiming to honour the beauty and cultural heritage of St Kitts and Nevis. A special ceremony was also organized to celebrate their long-standing partnership which has been providing a boost to tourism as well as the airlift sector and vice versa. 

PM Terrance Drew expressed pleasure and said that the partnership with interCaribbean has been fruitful as they are committed to enhance their tourism infrastructure. He said that the aircraft will strengthen their connections and air services that are significant for enhanced economic conditions. 

PM Drew also appreciated Marsha Henderson and her team for their continued dedication and hard work in enhancing the footprints and connections of St Kitts and Nevis. Tourism Minister added that they are working to reinforce the country as a key player in Caribbean aviation and now the flag of the Federation will soar high up in the sky, amplifying its presence and seamless connection between inter-islands. 

Notably, the aircraft offers non-stop service from Providenciales International Airport in Turks and Caicos to St Kitts and Nevis with a total of 2 hours 19 minutes total travel time. InterCaribbean Airways extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and Marsha Henderson for their continued partnership in connection with the Caribbean. 

