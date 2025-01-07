Man behind Harry Potter’s mystic visuals dies

Pratt was widely known for his great work in Harry Potter, Batman, Mona Lisa, The Karate Kid and Avengers.

Roger Pratt, the man behind the mystic visuals of Harry Potter has died at the age of 77. The death of the famous cinematographer was confirmed by the British Society of Cinematographers, whose Pratt was a member since 1986.

Roger Pratt was notably suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and died in December; however, the British society made the announcement public this week while they did not reveal the exact date and cause of death of the cinematographer.

Pratt was widely known for his great work in Harry Potter, Batman, Mona Lisa, The Karate Kid and Avengers. The actor entered the world of Cinema, as he enrolled himself in Durham University in 1966. He also studied at the London Film School.

His work succeeded him to be nominated in many renowned awards including Academy Award for The End of the Affair for best cinematography, BAFTA awards for best cinematography for ‘Chocolat’. He was also nominated for the British Society of Cinematographers for best in Theatrical Feature Films for his work in Shadowlands, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, The End of the Affair, Chocolat, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Following his death, netizens are remembering Pratt for all the work he has done in the industry. A user named Jonathan Mercy wrote on Facebook, “He was such a great soul, so sad to listen to this news. RIP Roger Pratt, we will miss you and your work.”

Another user Peter Thomas wrote, “Sad news that Roger Pratt, BSC passed away, I never met him, but I admired his work, particularly on “12 Monkeys.”

Notably, the cinematographer was suffering from Alzheimer's for a while. Alzheimer although not a deadly disease but often creates problem to those affected with it. Brain disease slowly destroys memory and ability to think.

The disease often causes a loss of ability to perform the simplest tasks, which hence require the need of special care and nursing. In these conditions, the person often becomes more anxious and angry recalling very old memories.