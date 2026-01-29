St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes 320 air passengers in one day

Around 14 flights arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday while 13 departed, with 28 passengers recorded in transit.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Around 320 passengers arrived at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport of St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday (January 27, 2026). With the arrival of the passengers, the tourism growth has seen an unprecedented surge in the Federation at the start of the week.

Robert L Bradshaw International Airport shared the update on social media and noted that the airlines are connecting people, and places with care. As per the data, around 320 passengers have arrived in the island nation, while 532 departed the country through international flights.

In addition to that, around 14 total flights have arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday and 13 have departed the country after operating their services. Around 28 passengers were recorded for in-transit category in the country.

Earlier, the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis announced the non-stop services of flights to the country for Tuesdays. According to the schedule, the flights have made access to St. Kitts are easier under their category of “Travel Tuesdays.”

The first flight of the day is WINAir which will operate round trip service from February 7 to 14, 2026 between Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis. The fare for the service will be $288. American Airlines will also operate service from New York to St. Kitts and Nevis on a round trip. The service will be operated from February 21 to 28, 2026 on the fare of $299.

Caribbean Airlines also announced the service between Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis on the fare of $299. The service will be operated from April 20 to 27, 2026 for a roundtrip.

WINAir will also provide service on the route from Dominica to St. Kitts and Nevis with a fare of $316 on a roundtrip. The service will be operated from February 9 to 15, 2026. The fares are scheduled to change according to the updates from the airline.