Antigua and Barbuda: The streets of London have been brightened up with six LED trucks showcasing the spirit of 44th independence Antigua and Barbuda. The trucks were seen marching across the UK streets in flag colors, cultural dance, customs, music and other activities that highlighted the spirit of the country.

The island nation is celebrating 44th independence with different activities, dance, carnival and music. With these trucks, the main aim of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority was to spread culture, pride and joy. The streets of the UK were alive with vibrant colours, music and national pride as they brought their tourism culture in the spotlight.

At their home, Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating 44th independence with a flag-raising ceremony under the theme- “Solid, Stable and Soaring.” They have also honoured their national heroes such as Vere Bird and Sir George Walter who played significantly in shaping the future of the country.

Antigua and Barbuda gained independence on November 1, 1981 and now the day is marked as the spirit of their freedom and sovereignty. People expressed pleasure and noted that they carry their flag for hours as it marks the spirit of their rich culture and heritage.

Airport decorated in National Colours

In order to mark the independence day, VC Bird International Airport has been decorated with the colours of Antigua and Barbuda. As people move through the terminal of the VC Bird International, they cannot help but feel the sense of national pride.

The rich colours of the beautiful flag and the artistic and creative impressions of national symbols decorate halls as they pay tribute to their many achievements as a young and developing nation.

Over seven days, the digital vans will illuminate London’s most prestigious postcodes, from Greenwich to Hampstead, and Shoreditch to Richmond. Each route has been carefully selected to reach a diverse yet discerning urban audience, targeting individuals who are recognised to value authentic travel experiences, luxury, and cultural depth.

Showcasing Independence across London

The digital vans visit distinct locations each day, acutely targeting ABC1 neighbourhoods included Greenwich, Dulwich Village, Herne Hill, The City of London, Canary Wharf, Hampstead, Primrose Hill, Regent’s Park, Kensington, Chelsea, Notting Hill, Holland Park, Clerkenwell, Farringdon, Shoreditch, Old Street, Clerkenwell, Marylebone, Fitzrovia, Richmond and Wimbledon Village.

Nation celebrates the True Spirit of Independence

Antigua and Barbuda celebrated the independence with different activities, aiming to showcase their culture to the world. It is aimed at enhancing and living the true spirit of the people who have fought for the freedom and people.