Watch: Chilling visuals from 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Peru

A massive 6.1 magnitude earthquake has hit Peru on Sunday, leaving one person dead and 36 injured. The strong tremors felt from the earthquake triggered landslides and other major threats which caused significant damage to life and properties. The shocking visuals from this massive earthquake are now going viral on the internet with locals sharing their experience.

As per reports from the United States Geological Survey the earthquake occurred at around 11:55 am local time in the Pacific Ocean. The epicentre of this earthquake was located at 23 kilometres southwest of Callao, the west capital of Lima.

Police officials and first responders stated that a 36-year-old man died after a wall fell over his head. The man was notably standing outside his vehicle waiting for a passenger, when a wall from the fourth floor of a building fell over his head.

Landslides being reported on the Costa Verde in Lima Peru after an earthquake today. pic.twitter.com/FdQVYQXaHJ — Paul White Gold Eagle (@PaulGoldEagle) June 16, 2025

Five other people were injured from the earthquake who were immediately transported to the nearby hospital for treatment. The footage shows cars and vehicles getting damaged from falling debris.

In response to the massive earthquake, President of Peru, Dina Boluarte called for a calm from the citizens as she emphasized that there was no Tsunami warning over the coastline. The major earthquake left almost every county with reported damage, majorly from landslides.

A football match which was underway in Lima was also cancelled due to the earthquake. In a viral video that has been making rounds on social media, residents could be seen fleeing the church as the earthquake shakes the holy place.

🔴 PERU : 📹 MOMENT EARTHQUAKE MAGNITUDE 5.7 STRUCK NEAR THE COAST OF CENTRAL PERU, FELT IN LIMA

Earthquake halted the football match between Sporting Cristal and Garcilaso. #Ultimahora #Earthquake #Sismo #Terremoto

Netizens share their experiences

In response to the terrifying earthquake netizens took to social media sharing the news and their experience on the internet.

Danny Toma a user on ‘X’ wrote, “My view from twelve stories up as #Lima, #Peru just felt the effects of a 6.1 #earthquake near Callao. The whole building swayed, and the mall below was evacuated. No visible damage from here.”

More damage in Lima from the M5.6 earthquake struck Peru not long ago...pic.twitter.com/HOzpamRCSK — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 15, 2025

“It was really terrifying, everything started shaking and you see everybody running for lire," another user said.