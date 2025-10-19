Dominica opens 2025/2026 cruise season with MV Grand Princess

Remarks at the opening ceremony were delivered by Mayor of Roseau Ermine Sandra Royer, Whitchurch Shipping's Desma Patrick, DASPA's Carolla Belle, Discover Dominica's Marva Williams, and Captain Stefano Ravera of MV Grand Princess.

Roseau, Dominica: MV Grand Princess have opened the cruise season 2025/2026 in Dominica officially on Wednesday. A brief ceremony was also held to welcome the passengers and celebrate the opening of the winter tourism season in the country at Roseau Port.

The remarks at the opening ceremony were delivered by Worship Ermine Sandra Royer who is a Mayor of Roseau, Desma Patrick, who is Marketing Officer at Whitchurch Shipping, Carolla Belle, who is a Deputy General Manager of Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority, Marva Williams who is a CEO/ Director of Tourism of Discover Dominica Authority and Captain Stefano Ravera of MV Grand Princess.

The speakers have addressed the audience who outlined their strategies to enhance cruise tourism in Dominica and promote the local offerings of the country. The ceremony further concluded with a mutual gift exchange between local officials and the captain of the ship MV Grand Princess. It was considered a symbolic gesture of partnership as Dominica set the stage for a strong season ahead.

Over the course of the season, Dominica is expected to welcome around 475,000 cruise passengers with 274 scheduled cruise calls. It will also include 13 inaugural visits from major international vessels, enhancing the global presence of the country.

Each call will represent an opportunity to support local businesses, strengthen partnerships and showcase the Nature Island’s warmth and authenticity to the world. Discover Dominica Authority added that the cruise season will fill the festival with energy, culture and excitement as MV Grad Princess is the first ship of the season.

It was docked at the Woodbridge Bay Port. The 2025/2026 will feature a 38% increase in the cruise visitors over last season. Dominica’s magic lies in its contrasts—rugged cliffs and gentle waves, rainforest canopies and hidden coves. Few places capture this harmony like Batibou Beach on the island’s northeast coast.