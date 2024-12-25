PM Roosevelt Skerrit wishes “Merry Christmas” to Dominica

On behalf of his family, PM Skerrit said that this is the time to cherish every moment and celebrate the eve with joy and fun with loved ones.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit extended wishes to the people of Dominica on the occasion of Christmas 2024. He shared warm greetings to the citizens and noted that this is the time to remember the year with great love and prosperity.

On behalf of his family, PM Skerrit said that this is the time to cherish every moment and celebrate the eve with joy and fun with loved ones.

He added, “As we celebrate this joyous season, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families.”

He prayed for the citizens and reiterated his commitment towards the well-being of the citizens. PM Skerrit said, "May this Christmas bring peace, love and happiness to your homes, and may the New Year be filled with hope, health and prosperity.”

While extending wishes, he said,” From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Notably, Prime Minister Skerrit and his wife Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing hosts several parties and events for children and other community people on Christmas to bring happiness and positive energy among them. They also deliver gifts and warm greetings to them as part of the traditions of the festival and engage with them through celebration.

As part of Christmas gifts, the government of Dominica handed over keys of climate resilient homes to 60 families in different constituencies on December 19, 2024. The aim was to bring joy of having their own home among the families who lost their roofs due to the harsh impacts of Hurricane Maria.

Melissa Skerrit noted that the homes will establish a great foundation for these people who lost their hope in climate change. It will relieve them from their fear of displacement and empower them with a sense of pride that will come up and home ownership and independence.

Earlier, Roseau Christmas Village has also been hosted for the citizens across the country where local shop owners and artistes were given a chance to install their markets and showcase their local products. This is an annual tradition of Dominica where local businesses are given a chance to thrive by connecting with tourists from across the globe and display their products in a large platform.