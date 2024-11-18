Grenada's LPG prices drop by $10.60 after last month's increase

This change in the prices of the LPG cylinders across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique comes after the prices were increased by approximately $5 last month.

Grenada: The government of Grenada has announced a whopping decrease of $10.60 in the prices of LPG cylinder across Grenada and its sister islands. The change will be applicable to the 100 lbs category.

This change in the prices of the LPG cylinders across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique comes after the prices were increased by approximately $5 last month. The new prices will be applicable across all pumping stations from today, 18th November 2024.

While this change will only apply to the 100 lbs category, the 20 lbs category will experience no change in prices and the cost for the bulk category will be reduced by $0.10.

Earlier the price for the 100lbs cylinder was set for $226.60, which now has reduced to $216.00 in Grenada, and in sister islands, it has changed from $249.60 to $239.00.

Along with the prices for Petroleum products, the prices for Kerosene, diesel, and Gasoline have also changed. The prices for these products have experienced a slight surge.

Kerosene, which was earlier priced at $9.80, has now increased to $10.38, while Diesel has increased from $14.42 to $14.45 indicating a slight surge of $0.05. The price for gasoline will be changed by $0.24 and the new price is set for $14.93.

The change in prices of the LPG or cooking gas came after locals started expressing rage over the growing prices across the federation. Users on social media started calling out authorities for the inflation, while a user wrote that prices are going up and salaries are going down.

Notable, the Ministry of Finance of Grenada, issues a complete and updated list of prices for petroleum products every month. According to the Ministry, the prices are completely harmonized with the rules and the budget set by the finance minister.

The consumers are also advised by the Ministry on regular intervals to keep an eye on the prices they pay to every retailer and immediately contact them if they face any sort of price increase.