Sugar Mas 53: Ras Kelly, AkaiiUSweet & Tobap are the reigning Digicel Soca Monarchs

St Kitts and Nevis: The Digicel Soca Monarch competition has concluded on Saturday night, with Ras Kelly and AkaiiUSweet & Tobap emerging victorious in Groovy and Power category.

Ras Kelly won over Jazzbo & Tobap and Delly Ranks with 408 points. Whereas, AkaiiUSweet & Tobap left behind Riktik and Jazzbo with 420 points.

Both the competitors showcased an enthralling and entertaining performance at the event. The finale of the Digicel Soca Monarch took place at the Carnival Village and many artists showcased their talent at the event however Ras Kelly and AkaiiUSweet & Tobap outshined them all.

The finals of Soca Monarch also collided with the official opening of the Sugar Mas 53 which took place on the same night and at the same venue.

The event’s opening was marked as extremely successful, as a strong crowd gathered at the venue to witness the singers performing live for the Soca monarch finals and get to taste an enjoyable carnival experience.

Sugar Mas 53, which is an annual event showcase the island’s unique and rich culture with a long carnival celebration through planned events.

Ministers including Samal Duggins, responsible for creative economy and agriculture and Konris Maynard, the Minister responsible for Utilities and Public Infrastructure were also present at the celebration of the Sugar Mas 53 and finale of the Soca Monarch.

Minister Konris Maynard’s performance at Sugar Mas 53 steals the show

However, the stage was set ablaze by Minister Konris Maynard as he performed live at the event, which turned out to be a surprise for the audience. The Minister or more precisely ‘King Konris’, his fan favorite name before he joined politics, gave an extremely energetic performance.

Minister Konris has notably won many national and senior Calypso Monarch crowns. Upon concluding his performance on the stage, he stated that it is always nice to be on stage.

He also shared a glimpse of his performance on social media and noted, “WOW!! I had a great time on stage at the Opening of Carnival. Thanks to my lovely fans for all the continued love... I love you too!!”

Netizens in the comment section also praised the Minister’s performance. A user under his post wrote, “I don’t think there is anything against politicians taking part in calypso competitions, so you need to get back in the ring. Good job last night.”

Notably, the celebration of Sugar Mas 53 will continue for the following days to finally conclude next year in January. The Sugar Mas parade will take place on 1st and 2nd January.