St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirms longstanding partnership with Taiwan at United Nations meeting

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, with discussions focusing on sustainable development, climate resilience and Taiwan’s continued support for St. Kitts and Nevis.

United States, New York: St. Kitts and Nevis has formally reaffirmed their enduring diplomatic partnership. The reaffirmation of diplomatic ties follows a high-level courtesy meeting held on July 8, 2026, at the United Nations in New York, where representatives from both nations pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting brought together Ambassador Mutryce Williams Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the UN, and Ambassador Tom Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York. The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing mutual goals on the global stage

During the talks, Ambassador Williams expressed deep appreciation for Taiwan’s continuous support of St. Kitts and Nevis’s national development. She specifically noted the importance of Taiwan’s contributions to key sectors, including sustainable development, healthcare, education, technology and infrastructure.

Reaffirming her country’s traditional foreign policy stance, Ambassador Williams also voiced St. Kitts and Nevis’s continued support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organisations and multilateral platforms. She emphasised that Taiwan’s technical expertise could significantly help advance shared global objectives.

In response, Ambassador Lee thanked St. Kitts and Nevis for its steadfast friendship and vocal advocacy. He reiterated Taiwan’s firm commitment to

Deepening collaboration at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Both diplomats emphasised the critical need to work together on climate resilience and sustainable development issues that uniquely impact Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The leaders noted that the close partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan continue to be built on a strong foundation of mutual respects, trust and shared democratic values.

The meeting concluded with both leaders praising the ground work of their respective diplomats. Ambassador Williams and Ambassador Lee commended Edward Tao, Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis and Donya Francis, St. Kitts and Nevis’s Ambassador to Taiwan, for their exemplary service. Both representatives were recognised for their dedication to strengthening the relationship through enhanced public diplomacy and people to people exchanges.

As geopolitical dynamics evolve, this latest diplomatic engagement underscores the resilience of the bond between Basseterre and Taipei signaling a shared intent to expand their cooperative framework well into the future.