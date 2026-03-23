Trinidad sees 36% rise in cruise passengers

Trinidad and Tobago: The arrival of cruise passengers has increased by 36% in Trinidad and Tobago compared to the 2024/2025 season. From October 2025 to February 2026, the country welcomed 23,961 cruise passengers with 14 calls and 10,723 crew members.

As per the statistics from Tourism Trinidad Limited, the tour participation has also increased by 17% with the arrival of 6,521 visitors who joined the local tours. Visitor surveys at the Port of Spain Cruise Complex outline that about 15,799 passengers disembarked to explore Trinidad during the 2025/2026 cruise season.

It has marked an average spending of US%59 per visitor and total onshore expenditure of US$9321,141. Trinidad and Tobago welcomed several cruise ships and inaugural calls, enhancing the passenger experience of the tourists from across the globe.

Cruise lines included Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises and Swan Hellenic. Along with that, five more vessels made maiden calls that included SH Vega, Coral Princess and Hebridean Sky. Brilliance of the Seas recorded 200 passenger embarkations in Trinidad.

Travellers from the United States marked 66% of arrivals and around 15,865 passengers docked in Trinidad and Tobago. In the second position, Canada has provided tourists to the country, accounting for 17%. Germany recorded four percent of the passenger arrivals and the Caribbean welcomed one percent of the total passengers.

In addition to that, all other markets have marked six percent of the total passengers. Visitors have also got the packed tours to Port of Spain, Maracas, Caroni, Paramin and the Asa Wright Nature Centre. They also participated in the activities including beach visits, bird sanctuary tours and cultural presentations. Minister of Tourism Satyakama Maharaj added that the results show growth in arrivals and participation by local businesses.

He said that the arrival of the passengers via cruise has supported several businesses and offered employment opportunities to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.