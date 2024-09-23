LIAT 2020 extends services to Grenada, aims for successful collaboration

The delegation of LIAT 2020 was welcomed by the Minister of Tourism Senator Adrian Thomas, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach and CEO of Grenada Airports Authority Edgar Stephan along with many other members of the delegation.

Grenada: LIAT 2020 has extended its services to Grenada on Saturday, following its successful landing at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. The flight was welcomed by several members of the delegation, marking a successful collaboration with the airline.

The delegation of LIAT 2020 was welcomed by the Minister of Tourism, the Creative Economy and Culture Senator Adrian Thomas, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority Petra Roach and CEO of Grenada Airports Authority Edgar Stephan along with many other members of the delegation.

This is a significant step by the airlines towards enhancing connectivity of the island to other Caribbean destinations at a reasonably low cost. In regard to its welcome the authorities at Grenada stated its operation of significant importance for the island.

“With LIAT 2020 in operation, we look forward to more efficient travel between islands, that will foster the growth of our tourism industry and boost economic opportunities across the region,” Grenada's Authorities said.

LIAT 2020 has already started operating in St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, St Vincent and Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Barbados with its headquarters located in Antigua and Barbuda.

The regional airline is extending its operation over the course to different Caribbean destinations for a successful revival. After its successful launch in Grenada, the airline will now look forward to its expansion to Guyana, Trinidad, Tortola, St Maartin, and Panama.

This advancement will aid better connectivity for all Caribbean destinations at a significantly low cost compared to other competitive airlines. LIAT which is being Thoroughly handled by the government of Antigua and Barbuda is a partnership with Nigerian Airline, Air Peace Limited.

The airline was shut down in January this year but now it revived with an aim to offer sustainable yet comfortable travel option to the passengers. This will create a visitor friendly recognition of the airline and enhance its popularity.

Notably, the airline recently also announced a sale named ‘September to Remember’ for all the flights operating between their service islands. This sale will be live from 17th to 30th September 2024.

This marks another initiative by the airlines to create their popularity among the Caribbean people ultimately leading to increased success and profits.