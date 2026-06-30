PM Drew and CIU Chairman visit Prime Creative Arts Centre Development

The Prime Creative Arts Centre is expected to provide performance spaces, studios, workshops and training facilities, supporting youth development and the growth of St. Kitts and Nevis’ creative economy.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew and Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, visited the Prime Creative Arts Centre this week. They reviewed the progress on the country’s flagship public benefit development.

The visit followed the project’s groundbreaking on 9 January 2026 and it gave the officials a first-hand view of the construction work that is underway.

The Prime Creative Arts Centre is being built as a cultural centre which is expected to provide studios, exhibition halls, performance venues, artisan workshops and other training opportunities upon completion.

It is a government approved Public Benefit Project (PBO) under the Citizenship Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis. The international investments supports national development through international investment.

A three-storey facility is being constructed for studios and classrooms while a market block will allow artisans to work in view of visitors is also underway. A centrepiece amphitheater that would be inspired by the island’s volcanic landscape is being constructed alongside an indoor theatre.

This initiative is being designed to provide people a central space for skill development through performances, exhibitions, education, and entrepreneurship.

According to the dignitaries, this facility will play a major role in youth development and cultural education as it would promote local talent and provide an infrastructure for creativity. It would work as a foundation of the establishment of the creative economy for economic growth.

Being under PBO’s framework, this development like other initiatives under the PBO is continuously monitored and reviewed to ensure that every contribution transforms into measurable benefit for the federation.

Speaking at the site, Executive Chairman of the Citizenship Unit, H.E. Calvin St. Juste reiterated that every project that is approved under the Public Benefit Option should be beneficial for the Federation.

The delegation also reviewed the project’s approach to local employment and said that this initiative has proved to be an investment that creates jobs, builds skills, and acts as a foundation for upcoming economic development initiatives.

This initiative is helping local people showcase their skills within a globally integrated and diverse team.

Learning and skill building is being inculcated into every stage of the project’s three-year timeline. It will support knowledge exchange across the local construction and creative sector.

The executive chairman concluded the visit by saying that the creative economy of St. Kitts and Nevis is no longer an aspiration and is becoming something the citizens can stand in. He said that the Federation has moved from sugar to tourism and now to the creative economy. The country has always been ready and capable to adapt and create new opportunities for development.

The dignitaries that visited the site believe that once completed, the Prime Creative Arts Centre will stand as a landmark building. It will reflect the government’s investment in the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme and how it is supporting national development.