NHC warns Western Caribbean of bad weather in the coming week

The Global Forecast System (GFS) for now is consistently focusing on a potential development in and around the Gulf of Mexico.

The coming week appears to be quite challenging for the Caribbean region as the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has pointed to areas in the Western Caribbean with a potential 40% development of a new climatic system in the next seven days.

The Global Forecast System (GFS) for now is consistently focusing on a potential development in and around the Gulf of Mexico. The GFS has noted that the development has been developing to move towards the northern Gulf Coast.

The areas of threat remain Texas and Florida, which are already under the watch of Hurricane Helene. The tropical development is currently progressing and it is expected to develop slowly till the end of the week currently no major threats are imposed for the same.

However, as Hurricane Helene is currently on the rise in Florida the awareness for other developing conditions remains crucial in order to be prepared before the disaster hits.

Hurricane Helene has notably caused severe damage across several parts of Florida and is creating havoc among the locals there. The video clips of the disaster emerging on social media are raising concerns among all.

Hurricane Helene developed into a potential disaster on Wednesday when it was forecasted that the potential surge of 10 to 15 ft is not survivable. The Storm notably strengthened overnight emerging as one of the strongest Category-3 storms.

Florida is currently flooded and damage can be clearly seen from videos coming out across the web. However, the hurricane has passed over the city, it has reported one confirmed death for now.

The Hurricane has also left millions without power, schools have been shut down and many were also relocated to shelter homes, noting the huge impact the disaster has made on the lives of residents across the region.

As a new depression is expected to form near the region, the threat of an already passed hurricane is high, making it important to exercise all the mandatory precautions and check out for any possible development as soon as possible.