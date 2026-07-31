St. Kitts and Nevis ranks 8th Globally in 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index

The Federation topped all Caribbean nations in the 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index, earning strong scores for tax policies, climate resilience and quality of life across six relocation categories.

St. Kitts and Nevis has ranked 8th globally among 192 countries and territories in the 2026 Rumavi Global Relocation Index. This made the federation place first among the Caribbean countries in the overall ranking.

Rumavi ranked countries across 24 metrics covering areas such as affordability, healthcare, safety, taxation, education and business opportunities. It compared the countries on the basis of these areas and identified the best suited destinations for the people who are looking to relocate.

St. Kitts and Nevis received a score of 70.3 in the general ranking. It was the highest ranked country across the Caribbean. Antigua and Barbuda placed 22nd globally with a score of 68.5 and Barbados was ranked at 36th position with a score of 67.2.

By looking at 24 specific metrics across 192 destinations, the ranking tailored its results for six common types of movers: retirees, digital nomads, families, entrepreneurs, general movers, and tax-focused individuals.

The 2026 index ranked the 192 countries and territories after looking at 24 specific metrics. The ranking then tailored the results for six major types of movers. These include retirees, digital nomads, families, entrepreneurs and tax-focused individuals.

Across the Caribbean countries, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked first in all six of these categories.

In Global rankings, the country ranked sixth for retirees, 15th for families, 20th for digital nomads, 49th for entrepreneurs and fourth for tax-friendliness. While the overall ranking of the federation was eighth.

St. Kitts and Nevis performed exceptionally well in financial and tax-related areas. The country received a score of 92 for foreign income tax and 82 for capital and wealth tax. While it received a score of 77 for housing affordability and 74 for general affordability. The strongest individual score received by the federation was 96 for climate risk.

The four main pillars in the Rumavi Global Rankings showed where the country performed the best. St. Kitts and Nevis scored 81.8 in financial and tax factors, 67.5 in livability and health, 68.9 in safety and stability, and 60.9 in setting and opportunity.

According to Rumavi’s country profile, St. Kitts and Nevis has no personal income tax and does not tax foreign-sourced income. It also recorded a score of 90 for property rights for non-citizens and 85 for language and English access.

The score of the country in visa ease was also considered good with 78. While, its digital infrastructure was scored 62.

The general ranking was led by Estonia with a score of 72.8. Singapore came second with 72.6, and after that came Malaysia at 72.0, Portugal at 71.6, Taiwan at 71.4, Lithuania at 71.0 and Hong Kong at 71.0.

St. Kitts and Nevis followed in eighth place with 70.3, ahead of Czechia at 69.9 and Malta at 69.8.