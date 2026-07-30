Marine Advisory Issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Rough Seas Expected Through Friday

Residents, fishermen, small craft operators and sea bathers are being urged to exercise caution as swells of up to 7.2 feet and gusty winds are forecast through Friday, July 31.

Rough seas and high waves along the coastline in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a marine advisory warns of hazardous conditions for small craft operators, fishermen and sea bathers through July 31.

Small craft operators, fishermen and sea bathers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to exercise extreme caution through Friday, July 31st, as official weather warnings alert the region to rising swells and worsening marine conditions.

Driven by unstable atmospheric conditions and an incoming tropical wave, open water swells are set to peak over seven feet alongside gusty winds. While no land based storm earnings are currently active, local forecasters warn that periods of rainy and unsettled weather will impact the islands heading into the weekend.

According to the latest forecasts from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, a mix of lingering atmospheric instability and an approaching tropical weather wave is actively disrupting local marine waters.

Open water swells across the island chain are projected to climb significantly, peaking between 5.0 and 7.2 feet by Thursday. These choppy waves will be further intensified by strong easterly trade winds, which are expected to gust at speeds up to 40 km/h. The combination of high waves and sudden, strong wind gusts creates hazardous conditions for small boats, leisure craft and coastal swimmers.

Official guidance strongly urges all maritime operators and beachgoers to remain highly vigilant, closely track changing wave patterns and completely avoid swimming along exposed coastline stretches until conditions improve.

Although life on land remains under no immediate severe weather warnings, the overall weather pattern across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will stay unpredictable over the next few days:

Wednesday: Residents can expect occasionally cloudy skies accompanied by passing, scattered light showers throughout the day.

Thursday: The weather will offer a brief break from the rain with somewhat calmer, fairer skies, though the ocean swells will reach their highest and roughest levels during this time.

Friday Evening: Conditions on land are set to turn worse again as the tropical wave tracks directly across the island chain. Expect building cloud cover and a fresh round of light to moderate rain showers through the night.

With rough seas expected to persist through Friday evening, local authorities advise everyone involved in coastal activities to put safety first. Fisherman and boat captains should double-check their moorings and evaluate whether offshore trips are necessary during peak swell hours.

Tourists and locals visiting the beach should pay close attention to warning flags, heed safety instructions from local authorities, and refrain from venturing into deep or unprotected waters. Marine conditions are expected to gradually settle down over the weekend once the tropical wave moves fully out of the area.