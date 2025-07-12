Dominica’s Cannabis Symposium concludes with focus on health and inclusion

Held at the Goodwill Parish Hall in Roseau, the meeting featured high-level presentations from government officials, regional experts, health authorities and agricultural representatives.

Dominica: The much anticipated and awaited National Cannabis-Symposium has concluded in Dominica on Thursday. The two days meet held focused on discussing various measures and reforms to bring in the Cannabis industry.

The meeting was held in the Goodwill Parish Hall in Roseau and the event featured high level presentations from government officials, regional experts, health officials and agricultural representatives. The symposium has been outlined by the authorities as a historic step towards the sustainable development agenda of the Government of Dominica, as the country considers legalizing cannabis for medicinal, therapeutic and economic purposes.

Cannabis Reform is a ‘National Imperative’

On the Day 1 of the event, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre called Cannabis reform as a ‘national imperative’ while noting its potential to diversify Dominica’s economy and integrate traditional knowledge with modern science.

“We are not just talking about a plant, we are talking about national development,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Cassanni Laville on the other hand emphasized that safety would be ‘non-negotiable’ while pledging that any policy rollout would be guided by public health safeguards and responsible use. Critics have however also pointed out that no legislative draft, regulatory timeline or framework has yet been released to the public.

Small Farmers at the Centre of right execution

The major theme on which the symposium was set was the inclusion. Presenters present at the symposium highlighted the need to protect small farmers, herbalists and traditional cannabis growers, who have earlier faced legal consequences for cannabis cultivation.

Dr Kenneth Daroux, the co-chair of the National Cannabis Advisory Committee, emphasized that the government ‘must not replicate extractive models,’ and promised that efforts will be laid to ensure that the small man and woman are not pushed out.

A community educator presents at the symposium Glen GhettoGlen Francis who was present at the symposium virtually described that the second day of the symposium focused more on the technical aspects and was more focused than day 1.

“They were finally talking about things like cooperatives, seed-to-sale tracking, and smallholder licensing. That’s when I started to listen seriously,” he said.

Public Health a major concern

While Cannabis was the major focus of the event, public health was another major aspect discussed prominently at the agenda. Medical professionals warned the cultivators of the potential risks of Cannabis misuse, particularly among the youth. They hence called for evidence-based education and early intervention programs.

“We cannot talk about economic benefits without also discussing mental health,” said a representative from the Ministry of Education. “It’s about balance—not fear, not hype.”

The Minister of Housing who was also present at the Symposium shared a personal story of a cancer patient who she said that found relief through Cannabis Oil, which drew immense appreciation and applause from the crowd.

“Compassion must guide our policy,” she stressed.

Regional Models and Future of Cannabis in Dominica

Representatives from the OECS, CARPHA and St Kitts and Nevis have emphasized the needs for regional cooperation. The Minister of Agriculture had highlighted that that Cannabis reforms are a form of social justice, noting that its decriminalisation must be paired strategically with economic access for marginalised communities.

As the Symposium concluded, the result was positive while some still having concerns. The government however is yet to release a solid plan or timeline for the execution of Cannabis related reforms properly across Dominica.