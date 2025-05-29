Deadly collision at Horseshoe Bay in Canada claims one life, injures two

A devastating incident took place on Wednesday in West Vancouver as a collision involving a Translink bus claimed the life of a four-year-old boy and left his mother critically injured. The West Vancouver Police Department has released a statement in response to this incident and highlighted that they are working to investigate the incident.

As per the information shared by the authorities, the incident took place at approximately 3:29 pm, to which emergency services were immediately dispatched for the rescue operations. The police officials said that pedestrians were walking across the Bay Street near the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal, when a terminal bus pinned them beneath the vehicle.

The members of the WVPD officers and BC emergency health services immediately arrived on the scene and started rescuing three individuals stuck beneath the vehicle. Despite these efforts, a four-year-old boy was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His mother was transported to Lions Gate Hospital in critical condition. A second woman, believed to be a family friend, was taken to the same hospital and is currently in stable condition.

“Next-of-kin notifications have been completed, and we wish to take this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time,” the WVPD stated in their release.

A Tragic Incident in Horseshoe Bay has left one Child Deceased and Two Women in Hospital



File: 25-5042

Date: 28 May, 2025



West Vancouver, B.C. – West Vancouver Police are investigating an incident involving a Translink bus near the Horseshoe Bay Ferry terminal that left one… pic.twitter.com/Ngje4yCLiQ — West Vancouver Police Department (@WestVanPolice) May 29, 2025

Bus Driver interviewed in relation to the accident

They further emphasized that the driver of the bus, identified as a Translink employee, is fully cooperating with the investigators and is being questioned by the police regarding the circumstances involved in the incident. The bus involved in the incident has been seized for a mechanical inspection.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, preliminary findings suggest that speed was not a contributing factor. The WVPD has assured that they are working in collaboration with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) branch to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

WVPD assures of thorough investigation

The WVPD assured that they are committed to provide only confirmed information to the locals as they emphasized, “Given the nature of this investigation, we are committed to releasing only confirmed information in a manner that respects the privacy and well-being of the victims and their families and preserves the integrity of the investigative process. Victim Services has been engaged and is currently providing support to those affected.”

The police officials have also urged the locals to share any related evidence from the incident including video footage or dashcam footage, which could significantly help in investigating the crime.