Devynne Charlton wins first gold medal for Bahamas at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Charlton clocked 12.33 seconds to win the women’s 100m hurdles, improving on her silver medal from Birmingham 2022 and giving The Bahamas its first medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Bahamas: Devynne Charlton has won a gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She secured The Bahamas’s first medal of the Games, as she scored a winning time of 12.33 seconds.

Charlton gave a strong performance in the final on Thursday, July 30. She has improved from her previous silver medal at the same event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Charlton succeeded Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, the defending Commonwealth champion and England’s Megan Simmonds who won bronze and silver respectively. While Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith also gave fierce competition in the final.

The Glasgow victory has added a major Commonwealth title to Charlton’s list of international achievements. At the 2022 Games, she timed at 12.58 seconds and claimed the silver while Amusan took the gold that year.

Four years later, she claimed the gold and delivered The Bahamas its first medal at the 2026 Games.

Charlton is known as one of the leading hurdlers in international athletics, especially in the 60m hurdles.

She won the 60m hurdles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Glasgow, earlier in 2024. She set a world record of 7.67 seconds at the Games in 2024. And she has defended that title in 2025 and now in 2026. As she became the first woman to win the World Indoor 60m hurdles title three times in a row.

She also competed in two Olympic Games. She finished the 100m race in sixth position in the Tokyo 2020 and also at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

She also made a national record in outdoor hurdles with a personal best of 12.37 seconds. It was recorded by Charlton in Xiamen, China, in May 2026.

Charlton was born in Nassau, The Bahamas, on November 26, 1995. She attended Purdue University in the United States, where she got interested in hurdling and became a highly talented hurdler. Her sister, Anthaya Charlton, is also a track and field athlete representing the Bahamas.

Devynne Charlton’s latest performance in Glasgow adds Commonwealth Games gold to her medal haul. This achievement is significant because it gave The Bahamas an important early medal at the 2026 Games.