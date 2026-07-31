Symbol of Love to become a signature project of St. Kitts and Nevis and wider Caribbean: PM Drew

The Prime Minister said the Symbol of Love project will preserve St. Kitts and Nevis’ history while creating a landmark attraction expected to boost tourism, generate jobs and strengthen the national economy.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew visited the construction site of the “Symbol of Love” project on Friday. The visit formed part of his extensive tour of ongoing national projects across St. Kitts and Nevis, accompanied by representatives of the media and 20 Cabinet members.

While calling it a signature project, PM Drew mentioned that this is going to be a signature project just for St. Kitts and Nevis, but for the whole Caribbean region, a landmark project. He said that the project will transform Fort Thomas and it is very important as it will preserve the history while building a modern facility.

“The project is very important as it will preserve our history while we build a modern facility that has international, local and regional appeal, so that it has a tremendous impact on our tourism and image of St. Kitts and Nevis,” PM Drew noted.

The members of the media receive an update on the progress of the project which was started on October 13, 2025 with an official groundbreaking.

He also said that the project consists of local contractors, technicians, and people in the construction team. The project will provide local jobs and the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis will be benefited.

Notably, the tour started with Kim Collins Athletic Stadium where the rehabilitation of the national sporting facility is taking place. The stadium has undergone a comprehensive overhaul, including major improvements to the track, pavilion, lighting, drainage, seating, restrooms and other critical amenities.

The media people were told that the additional upgrades are also planned as the Government continues investing in facilities that provide local athletes with safer, modern and more competitive spaces to train, develop and excel.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister-led Media Tour went to the Ottley’s Housing Project which is now approximately 80 percent complete. The project forms part of the Government’s wider housing programme, with new housing developments being advanced across every constituency in St. Kitts.

According to PM Drew, through these investments, the Government continues to expand access to safe, modern and affordable homes while strengthening communities and creating opportunities within the construction sector.

The tour also got an update on the construction of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School which is in the final stages of completion. The government announced that the school is expected to be finished by December 2026, paving the way for students and staff to occupy the facility in January 2027.

Notably, the reconstruction of the school took place after the former school was destroyed by fire, displacing students and disrupting normal operations.

The fourth stop on today’s Prime Minister-led Media Tour was the Greenhouse Village at Brotherson Estate, where members of the media received an update on the project, which is now in its final stages.

The development comprises 24 greenhouse structures that will be outfitted with modern agricultural technology and new-age farming systems to support more efficient, climate-resilient food production.

The facility will focus on high-demand crops, including leafy greens and peppers, as part of the Government’s wider efforts to strengthen food security, reduce dependence on imports and move St Kitts and Nevis closer to greater self-sufficiency.