Barbadian Singer ‘Mighty Gabby’ Accused of Rape, Granted Bail Amid Public Outrage

Barbados: Renowned Calypsonian singer Anthony Carter, famously known as ‘The Mighty Gabby’ has been charged for rape in Barbados. The 76-year-old entertainer appeared in a district “A” Magistrate Court on Friday, where he was granted a BDS$10,000 bail and ordered to appear again in the court on 14th July 2025.

The Caribbean artist was accused of raping a woman around two years back, between 17th July 2023 and September 8th, 2023. The complaint against the Barbadian singer was made by the mother of the teenaged girl last year, to which he was made to appear in the court.

At the district court, evidence was laid against the singer, but he was provided time until July to appear again for his hearing. The singer however on bail, is prohibited to travel outside Barbados until any decision is made. The authorities conducted a thorough investigation into the case, which helped them collect evidence showcasing the involvement of the Calypsonian Singer in sexual abuse

Fans express dissatisfaction over Mighty Gabby not being handcuffed

As the information regarding the involvement of the singer in a rape case went viral on social media, fans expressed their rage over the singer’s doings, while many also cited their dissatisfaction over the singer being not handcuffed.

A user named Alana Mel wrote, “Interesting, he is not in handcuff and being handled by the police escorting him like I see when others are arrested.”

Another user named Kerri Fitt-Wilkinson wrote, “why he isn't having on cuffs like all the others that get charge and had to go court?”

“I went to a Christmas show at UWI at which he performed. He told some very dirty jokes that were very out of place. I wondered what kind of person he really was. In very poor taste. It was not a tent, he was so unnecessarily crude,” wrote Claire Millington on Facebook.

Mighty Gabby’s career over years

Mighty Gabby has been one of the most celebrated Caribbean’s Calypso artists, however his recent allegations have faded his strong and influencing image among his fans. From becoming one of the youngest Calypsonian to win the Barbados Calypso Monarch title at the age of 19 in 1968, his career has just grown stronger with every passing day.

However, the recent allegations put over him marks a significant turn in the artist’s career which has landed him in a serious controversy that took at the age of retirement.