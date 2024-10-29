Dominica announces dates for The Real Mas Carnival 2025

The Real Mas is all set to bring immense excitement to the island with an ultimate fusion of Music, Dance, and Culture.

Dominica: The festival committee of Dominica has announced the dates for the Dominica Carnival Mas 2025. The much-anticipated event is all set to take place on 3rd and 4th March 2025.

The Real Mas event is an annual carnival celebration of Dominica and takes place to celebrate the culture of the island through special events and performances.

The event which is held every year includes street parades, band performances, pageant competitions, Carnival Princess Show, Mother Queen Show, Calypso Monarch, and many more. These cultural celebrations create excitement among the citizens and a cheerful environment.

The event this year was also a huge success, and next year, it is set to be more exciting and enthralling for the audience. The celebration started in January and ended in late February. Next year, it is expected to bring a similar celebration through events planned in a series to create hype among the citizens.

Currently, the World Creole Music Festival is underway which is part of the island’s independence celebration. The celebration has been undergoing for more than a month since and it has created great hype among the citizens.

The celebration has turned out to be a great success, especially the World Creole Music Festival which was one of the highlights of the event. Renowned artists include Kassav Band, Nadia Batson, Triple K, and more performed at the event.

These celebrations pave the way for an exciting celebration of the island’s 46th Independence Day. Another major highlight of the celebration was the Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant, in which Heidi Ellick of Dominica emerged as the winner among other contestants.

