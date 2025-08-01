Historic Critchlow College Destroyed by Fire in Guyana

The fire erupted midnight and is the second fire in recent months that has caused significant damage to the infrastructure of one of Guyana’s historic labour architectures.

Guyana: Historic Critchlow College in Guyana is on fire in Woodford Avenue. Firefighters are on the scene controlling the fire, while its cause remains unknown.

Reports are that the college most important documents including photographs, and records chronicling the rise of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from its founding in 1953 to present day is lost.

Eyewitnesses described the fire as one of the deadliest in history with thick smoke rising from the building. The fire spread quickly through buildings, causing extensive damage that was even difficult to handle with a swift response from authorities.

GTUC leader, Lincoln Lewis confirmed a local media outlet that the incident is more than just a fire. He emphasized that the fire is an erasure of the struggle of people of Guyana, and a cultural assassination of Guyana’s working-class memory.

Investigators are on the site looking up to the circumstances that may have caused this fire, however no conclusion has been made yet.

Meanwhile, locals have been sharing their opinions and views in relation to the accidental fire and expressing their grief.

A user named Usher Thomas said, “They burn down a next one to build it back to compare who getting the contract before they come out a power.”

Alia Mohamed called the incident unfortunate as she said, “Very unfortunate event! Hope everyone in the area is safe and the firefighters are able to put out the fire soon.”

“What the heck is going on in that country Guyana strange enough when election times come around there is always some kind of sabotage the world is watching how is that possible that they can burn down such a historical building something smells like a fish wow,” wrote Jennifer A Crawford.